(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 03- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its Nordic national scale rating
on the Swedish commercial paper (CP) program of Autoliv AB to 'K-1' from 'K-2'.
The CP program is guaranteed by Autoliv AB's parent, Autoliv Inc.
(BBB+/Stable/A-2; Nordic national scale --/--/K-1). The rating should have
been raised to 'K-1' from 'K-2' when we raised the long-term corporate credit
rating on Autoliv Inc. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' on July 27, 2010. We have now
corrected our database accordingly
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
-- S&P Corrects Nordic Scale Rating On Sweden-Based Autoliv From 'K-2' To
'K-1', Oct. 29, 2010
-- Sweden-Based Auto Supplier Autoliv Upgraded To 'BBB+' On Improved
Operating And Financial Performance; Outlook Stable, July 27, 2010
RATINGS LIST
Upgraded
To From
Autoliv AB
Commercial Paper* --/--K-1 --/--K-2
*Guaranteed by Autoliv Inc.