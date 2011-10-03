(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today corrected its Nordic national scale rating on the Swedish commercial paper (CP) program of Autoliv AB to 'K-1' from 'K-2'.

The CP program is guaranteed by Autoliv AB's parent, Autoliv Inc. (BBB+/Stable/A-2; Nordic national scale --/--/K-1). The rating should have been raised to 'K-1' from 'K-2' when we raised the long-term corporate credit rating on Autoliv Inc. to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' on July 27, 2010. We have now corrected our database accordingly

RATINGS LIST

Upgraded

To From

Autoliv AB

Commercial Paper* --/--K-1 --/--K-2

*Guaranteed by Autoliv Inc.