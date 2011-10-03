(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Sept. 26, 2011, we lowered the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on the Republic of Belarus to 'B-/C'.

-- In our view, sovereign risk is a key factor influencing the financial strength of Belarusian banks because of the predominance of state-owned companies and the government in the banks' lending and funding operations.

-- We are therefore lowering our ratings on Belarus-based JSC Savings Bank Belarusbank, OJSC Belvnesheconombank, JSC BPS-Bank, and Belagroprombank JSC to 'B-/C' from 'B/B'. We are also removing the ratings from CreditWatch negative.

-- The negative outlook on the banks mirrors that on Belarus and reflects the country's low external liquidity, owing to very high current account deficits, which in turn presents risks for Belarus' predominantly state-controlled banking sector and economy.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today it lowered its long- and short-term counterparty credit ratings on four Belarusian banks to 'B-/C' from 'B/B'. The banks are JSC Savings Bank Belarusbank, OJSC Belvnesheconombank, JSC BPS-Bank (BPS), and Belagroprombank JSC (BAPB). At the same time, we removed the ratings from CreditWatch, where they were placed with negative implications on June 2, 2011.

The outlook on all four banks is negative.

The rating actions follow a similar rating action on the Republic of Belarus (see "Ratings On Republic Of Belarus Lowered To 'B-/C' On Funding Access Uncertainty; Outlook Negative," published on Sept. 26, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). The downgrade of the four banks reflects our view that there is a risk that the sovereign's creditworthiness may deteriorate. In our opinion, the current situation in Belarus may have a negative impact on these banks because of their high operational, funding, and asset exposures to the predominantly state-owned Belarusian economy.

We believe that the Belarusian authorities would be very likely to support systemically important banks and key enterprises. However, the sovereign's ability to provide such support is currently materially constrained by the banks' considerable size and foreign currency-denominated obligations relative to the sovereign's foreign reserves.

We believe the current economic situation and a more pronounced downturn could intensify the pressure on the banking system if not offset by an adequate government response. In our view, in the short to medium term, liquidity and credit risks will dominate the risk profile of Belarusian banks, which are under pressure from sizable economic imbalances.

Although the banks' retail deposit bases have stabilized after foreign exchange rate movements this year, we expect deposit volatility to remain high in the coming months. This is owing to weakening economic conditions and the related uncertainty of customer sentiment because of high inflation and exchange rate imbalances.Corporate funds still comprise about 70% of the banks' total liabilities and demonstrate some stability, which somewhat mitigates liquidity risk. Domestic banks' corporate liabilities are mainly in state hands, and the state carefully manages them.

The four banks' reported overdue loans didn't exceed 5% of total loans as of Sept. 1, 2011. Nevertheless, the level of nonperforming loans may increase substantially over 2011, peaking in early 2012, given the banks' industry and single-name loan concentrations and significant amount of foreign currency-denominated loans, as well as the ongoing economic contraction.

About one-third of the banks' loan portfolios is denominated in U.S. dollars and euros, reflecting corporate borrowers' high demand for the financing of export-import transactions. In our opinion, deteriorated trading terms and a sharp devaluation of the Belarusian ruble in 2011 have materially reduced these borrowers' debt-service capacity, increasing the credit risk in Belarusian banks' loan books. We believe that sovereign or municipal guarantees, which cover about 35% of the four banks' loan books, do not enhance credit quality in the light of weakening sovereign finances.

The long-term ratings on all four banks do not include any uplift for potential extraordinary government or parent support. This is because we already assess their stand-alone credit profiles at 'b-', the same level as the sovereign rating.

Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS, and BAPB account for about 75% of the system's assets and retail deposits. We regard Belarusbank, BAPB, and BPS as having high systemic importance. We consider state-owned Belarusbank and BAPB, the larger of the four, to be government-related entities (GREs). Under our GRE criteria, we consider there to be a "very high" likelihood of extraordinary support for Belarusbank and BAPB from the Belarusian government in the event of financial distress. We base this on our view of the banks' "very important" role for the local economy and "very strong" link with the government.

We consider BPS and Belvnesheconombank to be strategically important subsidiaries of Russia-based Sberbank (not rated) and Vnesheconombank (foreign currency BBB/Stable/A-3; local currency BBB+/Stable/A-2) respectively, given the parent banks' significant financial and operational support for their Belarusian subsidiaries. These banks, in our view, can access their parents' resources, if needed, and use them to strengthen their liquidity standing. However, we believe that credit risk remains high for all the Belarusian banks we rate, given the deteriorating operating environment.

The negative outlook on Belarusbank, Belvnesheconombank, BPS, and BAPB mirrors that on Belarus and reflects the country's low external liquidity, owing to very high current account deficits, which in turn presents risks for Belarus' predominantly state-controlled banking sector and economy. In addition, the banks have sizable exposures to state-related projects and entities. If Belarus were unable to refinance its external liabilities, this may have a significant impact on the ability of these projects and entities to service their debts with the four banks.

Further rating actions on the four banks could result from changes to the foreign currency sovereign credit ratings on Belarus or our transfer and convertibility (T&C) assessment of Belarus (for an explanation of our T&C assessments, see "Criteria For Determining Transfer And Convertibility Assessments," published on May 18, 2009). However, the ratings on Belarus and those on Belarusbank, BAPB, BPS, and Belvnesheconombank would not necessarily move in tandem.

A further downgrade of Belarus and a downward revision of our T&C assessment would likely trigger similar rating actions on the four banks. Moreover, if we see a decreased likelihood of timely and sufficient extraordinary government support for BAPB and Belarusbank, or of parental support in the case of BPS and Belvnesheconombank, we might consider lowering the ratings if the stand-alone credit profiles of the individual banks have not improved.

The potential for ratings upside in the near term is low and would be possible only if the stand-alone credit quality and external support probability of the four banks remained unchanged and if we raised the sovereign ratings and T&C assessment on Belarus, which is unlikely in the short term.

