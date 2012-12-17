BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
Ratings -- Hrvatska banka za obnovu i razvitak -------------------- 17-Dec-2012
CREDIT RATING: BB+/Stable/B Country: Croatia
Primary SIC: Commercial banks,
nec
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
17-Dec-2012 BB+/B BB+/B
21-Dec-2010 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3
16-Mar-2009 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
EUR500 mil med-term note Prog 11/17/2000: sr
unsecd BB+ 17-Dec-2012
EUR150 mil 4.807% nts due 07/11/2016 BB+ 17-Dec-2012
EUR250 mil 5.00% nts due 06/14/2017 BB+ 17-Dec-2012
(Gtd: Croatia (Republic of))
* FY net profit attributable to shareholders 10.31 billion pounds versus 6.65 billion pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2kBf4ak) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG, Feb 19 Hypermarket operator Sun Art Retail Group Ltd on Sunday posted a 5.2 percent rise in 2016 net profit, beating forecasts, as steady demand from lower-tier cities helped offset increasing pressure from the country's rapidly growing e-commerce sector.