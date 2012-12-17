Dec 17 -

OVERVIEW

-- We have placed our ratings on all classes of notes in Channel Link Enterprises Finance on CreditWatch negative following the publication of our criteria titled "Methodology For Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections In Europe."

-- These criteria apply to debt instruments that are structured to reduce the likelihood of default pre-insolvency, but that lack effective protection in the event of the bankruptcy or insolvency of the borrower.

-- The debt issued by Channel Link Enterprises Finance is secured on cash flows generated by the Eurotunnel Group's operations of the Channel Tunnel between the U.K. and France.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed its credit ratings on all of Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC's notes on CreditWatch negative (see list below).

The CreditWatch placements follow Standard & Poor's publication, on Dec. 13, 2012, of its criteria titled "Methodology For Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections In Europe."

The criteria apply to debt instruments that are structured to reduce the likelihood of default as credit quality deteriorates, but that lack, in our view, effective protection in the event of the bankruptcy or insolvency of the borrower. For these transactions, the rating uplift above the creditworthiness of the borrower should therefore be more limited than in structures that are effective in controlling the borrower's cash flow-generating assets post insolvency.

Channel Link Enterprises Finance is within the scope of our criteria because it features a package of covenants, restrictive features, and credit enhancements that are designed to protect the cash flows that the business generates and that are available to service the debt. However, the noteholders' ability to exercise control over the cash flow-generating assets post insolvency of the borrower is in our view uncertain. Therefore we have placed the ratings in the transaction on CreditWatch negative.

We will review the transaction in order to evaluate the uplift embedded in the current rating. If we deem this uplift to be inconsistent with a pre-insolvency structure, we will reflect a closer relationship between the creditworthiness of the borrower and the issue rating as our criteria require. We aim to resolve the CreditWatch placements in the next six months.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Related Criteria

-- Methodology For Considering Pre-Insolvency Structural Protections In Europe, Dec. 13, 2012

Related Research

-- New Issue: Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC, Sept. 19, 2007

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Channel Link Enterprises Finance PLC

GBP1,675 Million And EUR2,125 Million Secured Index-Linked, Floating- And Fixed-Rate Notes, Including GBP175 Million And EUR160 Million Of Liquidity Notes

Ratings Placed On CreditWatch Negative

G1 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G1 (SPUR) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G2 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G2 (SPUR) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G3 AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)

G3 (SPUR) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G4 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G4 (SPUR) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G5 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G5 (SPUR) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

G6 AA- (sf)/Watch Neg AA- (sf)

G6 (SPUR) BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

A1 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

A2 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

A3 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

A4 BBB (sf)/Watch Neg BBB (sf)

Sterling

liquidity notes A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)

Euro

liquidity notes A- (sf)/Watch Neg A- (sf)

Ambac Assurance U.K. Ltd. (NR) provides an unconditional guarantee to the class G1 and G4 notes.

FGIC UK Ltd. (NR) provides an unconditional guarantee to the class G2 and G5 notes.

The class G3 and G6 notes are supported by the unconditional guarantee provided by Assured Guaranty (Europe) Ltd. (LC: AA-/Stable/--).