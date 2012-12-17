(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
Overview
-- Belarusian capital Minsk's budgetary performance has been solid and is
likely to remain so in the medium term.
-- Debt is low, while cash amply covers debt service over the next 12
months
-- We have kept our indicative credit level (an assessment of an LRG's
intrinsic creditworthiness assuming there is no sovereign rating cap) for
Minsk at 'b+'.
-- The rating on Minsk is, however, capped by the sovereign rating, so we
are affirming our 'B-' rating on Minsk.
-- The stable outlook reflects that on Belarus, because the long-term
rating on Minsk is capped by the long-term foreign currency rating on the
sovereign.
Rating Action
On Dec. 17, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services affirmed its 'B-'
long-term issuer credit rating on the capital of Belarus, the City of Minsk.
The outlook is stable.
Rationale
The rating on Minsk reflects our view of the city's very limited budget
predictability and flexibility, its large infrastructure needs, and high
contingent liabilities. Factors supporting the rating are its low debt burden,
very strong operating performance, and the city's position as the country's
key administrative, financial, and commercial center.
The rating on Minsk is capped at 'B-' by the sovereign foreign currency rating
on Belarus, according to our assessment of the framework for intergovernmental
relationships between the central government and its local and regional
governments (LRGs) in Belarus. In Belarus' situation, we believe that a
Belarusian LRG cannot be rated above the sovereign. However, in accordance
with our criteria, we have assigned an "indicative credit level" (ICL) of 'b+'
to Minsk (see "Methodology For Rating International Local And Regional
Governments", published Sept. 20, 2010, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal).
The ICL is not a rating. It is a means of assessing an LRG's intrinsic
creditworthiness under the assumption that there is no sovereign rating cap.
The ICL results from the combination of our assessment of an LRG's individual
credit profile and the effects we see of the institutional framework within
which it operates.
We believe that the institutional framework within which Belarusian regional
governments operate is very centralized and evolving, which limits the
predictability and flexibility of Minsk's financial policy. The central
government defines the types, rates, and bases of most taxes, sets norms of
regional spending through established social standards, limits regions' budget
deficits, and authorizes all borrowings.
As Belarus' largest administrative, financial, and commercial center, Minsk is
wealthy and diversified relative to other Belarusian regions, and we expect
this will continue to support its budgetary performance. Although the city's
wealth levels are modest by international standards, the city's GDP per capita
exceeds the national average by 1.5x.
Post-crisis economic recovery and a significant depreciation of the Belarusian
ruble in 2011-2012 have triggered higher inflation and supported Minsk's
revenue growth and resulted in exceptionally solid operating margins of 35% of
operating revenues. Given the concentration of the national economic growth in
Minsk and the relatively high inflation, the city's revenue growth will likely
continue to exceed operating spending growth rates in the medium term. This
will result in strong operating margins of over 25% on average in 2012-2015
according to our base-case expectations.
We note that private investment in Minsk is limited, compelling the city to
maintain high capital spending itself, both directly and via municipal
companies, which exposes it to large contingent liabilities. Minsk has also
committed to an ambitious housing construction program and large-scale
infrastructure upgrade ahead of hosting the World Ice Hockey Championship in
2014. This puts pressure on the city's investment budget. However, given that
the central government has required Belarusian LRGs to deliver zero deficits
in 2012-2013, the city will deliver budget surpluses after capital accounts.
We do not exclude that this legal constraint might be relaxed after 2013.
However, on average, deficits after capital accounts will be limited in the
medium term, at about 2%-3% of total revenues.
Due to solid operating performance and legal limits on direct borrowings, the
city's tax-supported debt will likely stay below 30% of operating revenues in
the medium term. The larger share of the debt burden (over 70%) will consist
of guarantees against municipal companies' borrowings, according to our base
case. By year-end 2012, tax-supported debt (according to Standard & Poor's
criteria) was a low 19%-20% of adjusted operating revenues.
Liquidity
Minsk's liquidity position has a neutral impact on the city's credit profile.
Our assessment of liquidity balances high cash reserves on average with
uncertain access to external liquidity and a weak domestic banking system.
We expect that in 2013 the city's cash and deposit holdings will exceed its
debt service, including the redemption of city-guaranteed bank loans of
municipal companies and leasing payments of its transport company falling due
in the next 12 months. Average cash on accounts and term deposits averaged
about Belarusian ruble 2.5 trillion (about $290 million), which fully covers
debt service for the next 12 months. Having applied a 30% haircut to deposits
the city holds in domestic banks rated in the 'B' category, we still assume
that the city's average cash position will comfortably cover its debt service
in 2013. We don't expect Minsk's debt service, including interest payments and
redemption of domestic bonds and guaranteed loans, to exceed a modest 5%-6% of
operating revenues until 2015.
We view Minsk's access to external liquidity as "uncertain", given the
weaknesses of Belarus' domestic capital market and its banking system,
reflected in our Banking Industry Country Risk Assessment (BICRA) score of
'10', with '1' being the lowest risk and '10' being the highest risk. (For
more details see "BICRA On Belarus Revised To Group '10' From Group '9'",
published on Nov. 9, 2011, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal).
Outlook
The stable outlook on Minsk reflects that on the Republic of Belarus, because
the long-term rating on Minsk is capped by the long-term foreign currency
rating on the sovereign.
Because our ICL on Minsk is 'b+' and the rating is capped at 'B-', we don't
currently envisage a realistic scenario under which the ICL would weaken by
three levels to fall below the sovereign rating. Consequently, we would be
more likely to downgrade the city as a result of a downgrade of the sovereign
than as a result of a weakening of the ICL within the outlook horizon.
We could raise the rating on Minsk within the next 12 months, however, if we
were to raise the ratings on Belarus and if Minsk maintained its strong
budgetary performance and solid cash position, in line with our base-case
scenario.
