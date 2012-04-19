(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed Zaklad Komunikacji Miejskiej w Gdansku Sp.z o.o.'s (ZKM Gdansk) Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB-' and National Long-term rating of 'A(pol)'. Both these ratings have Stable Outlooks.

Fitch has affirmed ZKM Gdansk's PLN293m tram revenue bond programme's Long-term local currency rating of 'BBB' and National Long-term rating of 'A+(pol)' and all bonds issued under it.

Fitch has removed ZKM Gdansk's and the tram revenue bond programme's ratings from Rating Watch Negative (RWN). The ratings were placed on RWN on 23 December 2011.

At the same time, the agency has affirmed ZKM Gdansk's PLN60m bus revenue bond programme's Long-term local currency rating at 'BBB' and National Long-term rating at 'A+(pol)' and all bonds issued under it.

The rating actions reflect ZKM Gdansk and the tram revenue bond programme's receipt in early April 2012 of payments from the Centre for EU Transport Projects (Centrum Unijnych Projektow Transportowych; CUPT). Delay in receiving these payments had raised concerns and on 23 December 2011 led Fitch to place the transport company and its tram revenue bond programme on RWN. Now that the EU funding has been received, Fitch does not expect there to be any concerns regarding liquidity related to ZKM Gdansk or the tram revenue bond programme.

The city of Gdansk is modernising its transport network and its transport company ZKM Gdansk and tram revenue bond programme were due to receive funding assistance from the EU by means of CUPT. After delays, the city of Gdansk signed the final contract with the CUPT in early February 2012, allowing funding to be released.

ZKM Gdansk was due to receive 37% of the eligible investment expense from CUPT but, under the contract signed in February, the sum was increased to 59%, or about PLN165m, of which the company has now received PLN148m.

ZKM Gdansk plans to use these funds on 30 April 2012 for the early redemption of tranche B of its tram revenue bond programme (equal to PLN58.81m), ahead of its maturity on 30 June 2013. Fitch understands that this action is permitted under the tram revenue bond programme.

ZKM Gdansk's ratings reflect the strong links between the company and the city of Gdansk ('BBB+'/Stable) which owns 100% of ZKM Gdansk. About 90% of ZKM Gdansk's revenue comes from the city of Gdansk under a contract for transport services, which is not dependent on market conditions. Fitch thus classifies the company as a public sector entity (PSE) dependent on the city under its criteria "Rating of Public Sector Entities outside the US".

The tram and bus revenue bonds' ratings reflect predictable cash inflows to Venture Accounts (VAs) made under the transport services contract, which exceed the bond service obligations. The ratings also take into account timely payments to the VAs by the city and the strong debt service coverage ratio. ZKM Gdansk's transport services contract with the city, which ensures full coverage of costs and minimum profitability of 1.5% in 2012, increasing to 3% from 2015, is favourable for the company. The Support Agreement provisions by the city of Gdansk in favour of the bond programmes and the company lead Fitch to conclude that the city is committed to ensuring ZKM Gdansk's financial viability. Fitch does not expect any change in ZKM Gdansk's status in the medium- to long-term.

ZKM Gdansk is a limited liability company wholly owned by the City of Gdansk. It provides bus and tram transport services for the city.