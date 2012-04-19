(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has published the German federated State of Schleswig-Holstein's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings of 'AAA'. The agency has assigned a Short-term foreign currency rating of 'F1+'. The Outlooks for the Long-term ratings are Stable.

Schleswig-Holstein's ratings reflect the stability and sustainability of the solidarity system for German Laender. According to the German constitution, all German member states are jointly responsible for supporting a Land in financial distress. Laender share equal responsibilities and must be in a financial position to fulfil their constitutional duties while exercising their right of autonomy. The federal government (the Bund) and all other federal members are required to provide support if a Land experiences "extreme budgetary hardship". A negative rating action would be triggered by a change in the Federal Republic of Germany ('AAA'/Stable/'F1+'). Any change in the support scheme would require a review of the ratings.

Liquidity risk is mitigated by the bilateral and mutual agreements linking all the federated states and the Bund and ensuring their ability to assist one another. Cash would only fail to be forthcoming for a Land in the event of a complete federation-wide breakdown, in which neither other Laender nor the Bund itself could provide cash. Active liquidity management and proper treasury facilities prevent any temporary delays in the provision of support.

Extensive equalisation systems and an ambitious solidarity pact compensate for financial disparities. This framework requires the financially stronger Laender to transfer part of their above-average tax proceeds to the financially weaker ones and to reduce the gap in financial strength among Laender to a minimum. Schleswig-Holstein was a net receiver in the financial equalisation system and received transfers totalling EUR172.7m in 2011. From 2020, Laender will have to run their budgets without taking on new debt. SH will have to follow a strict consolidation path during 2011-2019 to comply with the new legislation when it will receive EUR80m of additional support annually.

SH's operating performance improved in 2011, as operating margin was 9.5% at end-2011 after its budgetary performance deteriorated during 2010 and the operating margin fell to 4.2%. This lifted the operating balance to interest paid ratio to 0.8x and the interest paid to operating revenues ratio improved to 11.6%. According to the 2011-2015 medium-term financial plan, the operating margin is expected to weaken to 7.5% in 2012 and start to improve to 13.8% by 2015.

Total direct debt increased to at least EUR27bn at year-end 2011. According to the state, in light of the debt brake starting 2020, SH has started to cut costs to decelerate debt growth. Debt will peak in 2019 and then fall. Although SH has prudently scheduled the consolidation path, Fitch believes that the success of the plan will heavily depend on economic progress.

Schleswig-Holstein is located in north Germany and had a population of about 2.84 million at end-September 2011. Its capital is the city of Kiel. Its GDP of almost EUR75.6bn accounted for about 3% of national GDP in 2011. Its GDP per capita of EUR26,712 is 13% below Germany's average. The unemployment rate was 7.4% in March 2012, in line with that of Germany (7.2%).

A full rating report is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: State of Schleswig-Holstein

here