Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings notes that several recent Mexican equipment lease issuances have credit risks that may not have been adequately addressed. Fitch is therefore concerned about recent transactions coming to market that carry an 'AAA' national scale rating from other credit rating agencies.

In a special report scheduled to be released shortly, Fitch highlights three key credit concerns: small, lowly-rated sponsors securitizing a large portion of their balance sheet; the presence of pre-funding periods and revolving structures that are susceptible to operational risks and underwriting policies of the originator; and high obligor concentrations relative to credit enhancement.

Many originators in this asset class are relatively small, thinly-capitalized, and lowly-rated or unrated entities. In many cases, asset-backed securities (ABS) account for a large percentage of their funding and the loans transferred to the transaction represent the bulk of the company's assets. Further, many of these sponsors are utilizing securitization proceeds to fuel aggressive growth strategies. The combination of these factors makes it difficult for Fitch to sufficiently delink the transaction rating from its originator in order to achieve an 'AAA' national scale rating.

Additionally, the transactions referenced in the report have relatively long pre-funding periods akin to revolving structures. In the absence of strict eligibility criteria, these structures might allow for collateral quality migration that is difficult for investors and rating agencies to monitor and measure. As a result, these transactions could be excessively susceptible to operational risks and the underwriting capabilities of the originator which make it difficult to achieve 'AAA' national scale ratings.

Finally, a number of these transactions appear to have high obligor concentrations relative to credit enhancement. When rating equipment ABS, Fitch uses historical, vintage-based, default analysis in order to size credit enhancement for the desired rating. Importantly, however, obligor concentration analysis will supersede stressed loss analysis if the transaction exhibits high obligor concentrations which expose investors to event risk. Fitch believes that the amount of credit enhancement in these recent transactions is insufficient to address the high obligor concentration risk particularly when the identity, credit quality, and size of obligors are uncertain.

Fitch believes that employing traditional ABS features such as credit enhancement, cash controls, independent governance, early amortization events, and tight triggers mitigates risk, thus enabling a transaction to achieve a rating above that of its relevant sponsor. Nonetheless, the agency stresses that the existence of certain originator attributes can significantly limit the degree to which the transaction rating can be delinked from the seller/servicer. For ABS in Mexico, Fitch has no formal cap on the degree of notching above an originator's rating, but rather reviews each situation based on its attributes to determine the level of interdependence. While Fitch believes that 'AAA(mex)' ratings are achievable in many cases, not all transactions can be structured to reach this level.