(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 - Fitch Ratings notes that several recent Mexican equipment lease issuances have
credit risks that may not have been adequately addressed. Fitch is therefore concerned about
recent transactions coming to market that carry an 'AAA' national scale rating from other credit
rating agencies.
In a special report scheduled to be released shortly, Fitch highlights three key
credit concerns: small, lowly-rated sponsors securitizing a large portion of
their balance sheet; the presence of pre-funding periods and revolving
structures that are susceptible to operational risks and underwriting policies
of the originator; and high obligor concentrations relative to credit
enhancement.
Many originators in this asset class are relatively small, thinly-capitalized,
and lowly-rated or unrated entities. In many cases, asset-backed securities
(ABS) account for a large percentage of their funding and the loans transferred
to the transaction represent the bulk of the company's assets. Further, many of
these sponsors are utilizing securitization proceeds to fuel aggressive growth
strategies. The combination of these factors makes it difficult for Fitch to
sufficiently delink the transaction rating from its originator in order to
achieve an 'AAA' national scale rating.
Additionally, the transactions referenced in the report have relatively long
pre-funding periods akin to revolving structures. In the absence of strict
eligibility criteria, these structures might allow for collateral quality
migration that is difficult for investors and rating agencies to monitor and
measure. As a result, these transactions could be excessively susceptible to
operational risks and the underwriting capabilities of the originator which make
it difficult to achieve 'AAA' national scale ratings.
Finally, a number of these transactions appear to have high obligor
concentrations relative to credit enhancement. When rating equipment ABS, Fitch
uses historical, vintage-based, default analysis in order to size credit
enhancement for the desired rating. Importantly, however, obligor concentration
analysis will supersede stressed loss analysis if the transaction exhibits high
obligor concentrations which expose investors to event risk. Fitch believes that
the amount of credit enhancement in these recent transactions is insufficient to
address the high obligor concentration risk particularly when the identity,
credit quality, and size of obligors are uncertain.
Fitch believes that employing traditional ABS features such as credit
enhancement, cash controls, independent governance, early amortization events,
and tight triggers mitigates risk, thus enabling a transaction to achieve a
rating above that of its relevant sponsor. Nonetheless, the agency stresses that
the existence of certain originator attributes can significantly limit the
degree to which the transaction rating can be delinked from the seller/servicer.
For ABS in Mexico, Fitch has no formal cap on the degree of notching above an
originator's rating, but rather reviews each situation based on its attributes
to determine the level of interdependence. While Fitch believes that 'AAA(mex)'
ratings are achievable in many cases, not all transactions can be structured to
reach this level.