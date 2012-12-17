BRIEF-Arope Syria FY profit falls
* FY net profit 228.6 million pounds versus 258.7 million pounds year ago Source: (http://bit.ly/2l99Jpx) Further company coverage:
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 17 -
OVERVIEW
-- We have assigned ratings to Arena 2012-I's floating-rate class A1, A2, B, and C mortgage-backed notes.
-- Arena will issue the notes to fund the purchase price of a performing portfolio of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in The Netherlands.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its credit ratings to Arena 2012-I B.V.'s EUR678.3 million floating-rate class A1, A2, B, and fixed-rate class C mortgage-backed notes due 2044. Arena has also issued EUR32.2 million unrated class D, E, and F notes (see list below).
The ratings on Arena 2012-I's notes reflect our assessment of the payment structure and cash flow mechanics of the transaction, and our cash flow analysis to assess whether the notes will be repaid under stress-test scenarios. Another key consideration in our rating analysis is the protection for noteholders from a combination of excess spread, subordination, a reserve fund, and a cash advance facility to cover credit losses and income shortfalls.
Arena 2012-I has issued the notes to fund the purchase price of a performing portfolio of mortgage loans secured over residential properties in The Netherlands.
