(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has assigned Home Loan Invest N.V./S.A., Compartment Home Loan Invest 2011's (HLI 2011) notes an expected rating, as follows:

EUR3,500m notes assigned a 'AAAsf(exp)' expected rating, with Stable Outlook

EUR531.8m subordinate loan, not rated

The final rating is contingent upon the receipt of final documents conforming to information already received.

HLI 2011 is a securitisation of a pool of residential loans issued to individual borrowers in Belgium originated by KBC Bank (the seller; 'A'/Stable/'F1'), a wholly-owned subsidiary of KBC Group NV.

The rating is based on the quality of the collateral, available credit enhancement and KBC Bank's underwriting, origination and servicing assessment. The rating addresses the timely payment of interest and ultimate payment of principal at the legal final maturity of the notes, in accordance with their terms and conditions.

The notes benefit from 14.4% credit enhancement, provided by a subordinated loan of 13.2% and a reserve fund of 1.2%, funded by the issuance of the subordinated loan.

The non-amortising EUR50m reserve fund will be available to meet any shortfalls in the senior costs and expenses, interest shortfalls on the notes and the notes' principal deficiency ledger under the interest priority of payments, in the event that the notes' interest available amount is not sufficient to meet such payment obligations on a monthly payment date.

Upon the loss of the seller's 'A'/'F1' rating (or if the seller is rated 'A' and placed on Rating Watch Negative), the seller has undertaken to fund a risk mitigation deposit account, to cover any potential commingling risk, set-off risk and liquidity shortfall risk, sized to cover 1.5x the monthly scheduled principal collections and 2x the highest of either the monthly scheduled interest payments due from the receivables or the monthly scheduled interest payments due on the notes.

Fitch is comfortable that this risk mitigation deposit is sized adequately to cover the transaction's potential commingling, set-off and short-term liquidity risks, in line with the agency's counterparty criteria.

For its analysis, Fitch was provided with loan-by-loan data for the portfolio, as well as cumulative default, cumulative recovery and dynamic arrears data from 2002 to 2010. The data used was reviewed by Fitch and considered sufficient for the assigned rating.

KBC Bank is performing the role of account bank, servicer, subordinate loan provider and swap counterparty for the transaction. The transaction's documents counterparty replacement triggers are in line with Fitch's counterparty criteria.

A comparison of the transaction's representations and warranties to those Fitch considers to be typical for Belgian RMBS transactions is available in the appendix document entitled "Home Loan Invest N.V./S.A., Compartment Home Loan Invest 2011 - Representations and Warranties", dated 29 September 2011 and available at www.fitchratings.com