(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 03-
-- Lower funding costs and a stronger revenue base have led
to improved financial performance for Eqstra Holdings Ltd.
(Eqstra) in the past 12 months.
-- We are therefore raising the long-term South Africa
national scale rating on Eqstra to 'zaA-' from 'zaBBB+'. At the
same time, we are affirming our short-term rating at 'zaA-2'.
-- Although unlikely in the medium term, further positive
rating action could occur in the event of an improvement in
sustainable long-term revenue growth and associated cash flow
generation from leased assets. This would occur if the absolute
amount of debt increased only moderately, capitalization remains
at good levels and if the funding structure were to diversify
materially.
-- Ratings could be lowered if Eqstra increases its debt
leverage without the benefit of sustainable and reliable
revenues and cash flows that we consider well defined, if
capital adequacy levels reduce significantly, or if the funds
become less diversified or more short term.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it raised
the long-term South Africa national scale ratings on Eqstra
Holdings Ltd. (Eqstra) to 'zaA-' from 'zaBBB+'. At the same
time, we affirmed our short-term rating at 'zaA-2'.
The upgrade reflects our view of Eqstra's stronger financial
performance from lower funding costs and improved revenues
through the distributorship and industrial equipment divisions.
This complements the improved funding structure and
capitalization achieved in the past two years, in our opinion.
Eqstra is a South Africa-based nonoperational holding
company, overseeing four separate business divisions: contact
mining and plant rental, construction and mining equipment
distributorships, passenger and commercial vehicles, and
industrial equipment.
The ratings are supported by good levels of capitalization,
a strong local market position and customer franchise, and a
relatively diversified business profile for an operating leasing
company. The ratings are constrained by the vulnerability of
earnings and cash flow to domestic economic and commodity
cycles, high counterparty concentrations, and a reliance on
wholesale funding with domestic bank concentration. Furthermore,
due to its nonbank status, Eqstra would not benefit from access
to central bank liquidity, if required. The ratings factor in
our assessment of the company's stand-alone credit profile and
do not include any uplift for extraordinary external support.
The major improvement in EBITDA stemmed mainly from the
ongoing restructuring of Eqstra's distributorship unit, which
recorded a net income of South African rand (ZAR) 36 million
(equal to 12% of total income) in financial year 2011, compared
to a ZAR310 million loss in 2010. Revenue across the other
divisions has been relatively stable, although sales of
industrial equipment notably increased by 32% in financial year
2011.
We anticipate stronger sustainable revenues in fiscal-2012,
driven by new contracts and the contact mining and plant rental
division, as well as sustained growth in the industrial
equipment division. Our expectations also factor in a moderate
increase in debt levels to fulfill this revenue growth, as most
leasing assets are already on the balance sheet. The
distributorship division could lose some business position and
revenue in 2012 if Eqstra sells or loses the distribution rights
to Bucyrus in South Africa. However, the financial result of
this potential change will be neutral, in our opinion.
Further positive ratings momentum, although unlikely in the
medium term, could occur in the event of an improvement in the
sustainable long-term growth of revenues and associated cash
flow generation from leased assets and inventories, alongside a
moderate increase in absolute debt levels and the maintenance of
current capital adequacy levels. If Eqstra pursues its growth
strategy out of free cash flow, rather than by leveraging
existing capital and increasing debt, we would see that as
positive for the ratings. We would also consider further
meaningful diversification of its funding structure as necessary
before any further positive rating action were to occur.
Negative ratings momentum could follow if the company
increases its debt leverage without the benefit of sustainable
and reliable revenues and cash flows that we consider well
defined. The ratings could also come under pressure if Eqstra
returns to a less-diversified or shorter-term funding profile,
which would raise refinancing and liquidity risks.
