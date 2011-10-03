(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- On Sept. 30, 2011, Takeda announced it had completed its acquisition of Nycomed A/S for EUR9.6 billion.

-- Standard & Poor's lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Takeda to 'AA-' from 'AA' and removed the company from CreditWatch, where we placed it with negative implications on May 19, 2011, and kept it on CreditWatch on Sept. 1 at a time when the deal was subject to regulatory approvals.

-- The downgrade reflects our expectation that Takeda's financial profile will deteriorate as a result of the investment burden involved in the acquisition.

-- The outlook on Takeda is stable.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. (Takeda) to 'AA-' from 'AA' and affirmed the 'A-1+' short-term corporate credit rating on the company. Today's rating actions follow Takeda's completion of its acquisition of Nycomed A/S (NR), a subsidiary of pharmaceuticals group Nycomed S.C.A. SICAR (Nycomed; B+/Watch Pos/--). All ratings were removed from CreditWatch, where we placed them with negative implications on May 19, 2011, and kept them on CreditWatch on Sept. 1 at a time when the deal was subject to regulatory approvals. The outlook on Takeda is stable.

Standard & Poor's expects Takeda's minimal financial risk profile to deteriorate as a result of the burden of investment required to acquire Nycomed A/S. Takeda plans to cover the EUR9.6 billion cost of the acquisition (on a stock value and net debt basis) with liquidity on hand and a loan of about JPY600 billion. We expect Takeda's financial risk profile to deteriorate because its projected total debt to EBITDA will likely exceed 1.3x, whereas it has been close to zero in the past several years. Takeda will maintain its excellent business risk profile, in our opinion, reflecting its strong presence in Japanese and U.S. markets. Nycomed has extensive sales channels in Europe and solid market positions in rapidly growing emerging countries. We believe Takeda can use Nycomed's sales network to promote its products in European and emerging countries. Also, we expect Takeda to use Nycomed's sales channels to market its own prescription drugs and to partly offset the effects of a drop in sales in the U.S. as a result of the entry of generic products to the market after the expiration of patents there on some of its major drugs. However, in our view, the combination presents some integration risks in retaining and sharing Nycomed's marketing expertise in emerging markets. We also take the view that the brand generic drug business exposes Takeda to relatively high industry risk.

The stable outlook reflects our view that Takeda's market position has strengthened and our expectation that the company will prioritize use of cash flow to reduce debt over the next two years and maintain strong liquidity. Takeda's shift in financial policy from conservative to aggressive, as shown in additional significant debt-financed acquisitions to bolster its portfolio and pipeline and in generous dividend payments and large share buybacks, could lead us to take a negative rating action. We may lower the rating if total debt to EBITDA remains above 1.5x. Conversely, we may raise the rating if Takeda significantly improves its financial profile, rapidly integrates Nycomed, or substantially improves its pipelines. However, inevitable declines in revenue from core products, although somewhat strengthened by the addition of Nycomed's portfolio, limit the prospect of an upgrade over the next two years.

