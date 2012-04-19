(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 19 - Fitch Ratings has assigned AXA Bank Europe Societe de
Credit Foncier's (ABE SCF) Series 5 and Series 6 Obligations Foncieres (OF,
French legislative covered bonds) a 'AAA' rating. Series 5, the EUR1bn
fixed-rate series, is due in April 2017, whereas Series 6, the EUR500m
floating-rate series, is due in April 2022. Both series benefit from an extended
maturity date of one year after the expected due date upon default of parent AXA
Bank Europe (ABE). Fitch has also affirmed the 'AAA' rating of the remaining
outstanding series, totalling EUR1.25bn.
The rating actions take into account that hedging agreements are now no longer
solely concluded with swap counterparties external to the issuer group. This has
been incorporated in Fitch's analysis via an increase in the
Discontinuity-Factor (D-Factor) to 17.3% from 16.1% for the ABE SCF programme.
It reflects Fitch's view that derivative counterparties belonging to the same
banking group as the issuer would leave covered bond investors more vulnerable
upon an assumed issuer default compared to programmes with no intra-group
derivative exposures.
The updated 17.3% D-Factor for the ABE SCF programme, combined with ABE SCF's
'A+' Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) still allows the OF to be rated as
high as 'AA+' on a probability-of-default (PD) basis, provided that the
overcollateralisation (OC) between the cover assets and the covered bonds is
sufficient to sustain the corresponding stress scenario. A one-notch uplift to
'AAA' remains achievable based on recoveries given default, provided that, in a
'AAA' scenario, the cover pool would generate 100% recoveries on the OF assumed
to be in default. This recovery rate is compatible with an uplift of one notch
rather than 51% as per Fitch's standard criteria, due to the time subordination
of the OF under the SCF framework, as the legislation does not foresee any
acceleration of the OF post insolvency of the issuer. All else being equal, the
OF can remain rated 'AAA' as long as the issuer is rated at least 'BBB+'.
The level of OC enabling timely payment on the covered bonds in a 'AA+' stress
scenario and also providing full recoveries on the covered bonds assumed to be
in default in a 'AAA' scenario is 12%, which the issuer is expected to maintain.
Fitch compares this ratio to the lowest OC of the past 12 months, which is
currently 20%. The OC supporting the rating will be affected, among other
things, by the profile of the cover assets versus covered bonds, which will
change over time.
ABE SCF programme refinances senior tranches of RMBS issued by Royal Street
NV/SA through its Compartment RS-2 and RS-3 and backed by a pool of residential
mortgage loans originated by ABE in Belgium. Fitch rates the senior notes
'AAAsf'. Fitch has assumed that the notes would not default in a 'AAA' scenario.
However, a downgrade of the RMBS notes may lead to a corresponding downgrade of
the OF. As of April 2012, ABE SCF total assets amounted to EUR3.34bn and,
following this issuance, its total OF amounted to EUR2.75bn. All cover assets
and covered bonds are denominated in euros, so the programme is not exposed to
currency risk. Open interest rate positions between the floating rate cover
assets and the fixed rate covered bonds are hedged through privileged
derivatives.