(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Tata Power Trading Company Limited's (TPTCL) Outlook to Stable from Positive. Its National Long-Term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects the deterioration in financial profiles of the off-takers (state power utilities (SPUs)) and TPTCL's muted volume growth of 6.8% yoy in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11) compared to the industry growth of 27.4% (includes only electricity transacted through trading licenses and exchanges). The subdued growth was due to a regulatory order by Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission, which did not allow TPTCL to trade power freed from a Mumbai distribution licensee.

The affirmation reflects the reasonable business position enjoyed by the company in the power trading segment and the trading margin accretion witnessed in FY11. The ratings also factor in TPTCL's strong operational and financial linkages with The Tata Power Company Limited (TPCL, a 100% stake). Further, TPTCL has a strong portfolio of long-term tie-ups in excess of 5GW with power generators, which provide revenue visibility.

The company traded only 4,354 million units in FY11. However, its trading margins increased to 5.3 paisa/unit in FY11 from 4 paisa/ unit in FY10. The company also benefited from a 36% increase in rebate income to INR60.7m in FY11 from INR44.7m in FY10. Its gross margin (trading margin and rebate income combined) came at 6.6 paisa/unit compared to 4.9 paisa/unit.

TPTCL's ratings continue to be constrained by the credit risk of off-takers; however it is mitigated by the fact that nearly 34% of its buyers are Tata Group companies. The ratings also take into account the company's exposure to select "take-or-pay" power purchase agreements (PPAs), however risk mitigation clauses like low guaranteed base rate and compensation only if the off-take is below a certain quantity, embedded in the PPAs provide comfort against the risk. The ratings factor in the provision made by the company in FY11 of INR96.4m due to a reduced payment by a SPU which led to a decline in its EBITDA margins to 2.43 paisa/unit from 2.73 paisa/unit. The company is contesting the deduction.

Negative rating guidelines include an increase in its trade through take-or-pay PPAs that would enhance business risks, material delinquencies by power off-takers that could stress working capital requirements and/ or a reduction in support from TPCL. Positive rating guidelines include strong volume growth with margin accretion and improvement in the financial health of SPUs.

Incorporated in February 2004, TPTCL is a power trading company, set up by TPCL. The company has been issued a category "I" trading license from the central power regulator, Central Electricity Regulatory Commission. In FY11, the company posted revenue of INR19.4bn, EBITDA of INR132.4m and a net income of INR91.5m.

TPTCL facilities have also been assigned as follows:

- INR250m fund-based working capital facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+/Fitch A2+(ind)'

- INR1,600m non-fund based working capital bank facilities (financial and bank guarantees): affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+/Fitch A2+(ind)'

Both the above are sub-limits of an overall limit of INR1.6bn.