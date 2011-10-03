(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Nomura Capital (India) Private Limited's (NCIPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch AAA(ind)' with a Stable Outlook. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are driven by Fitch's expectation of continued support from NCIPL's ultimate parent - Nomura Holdings Inc. , (NHI; Long-Term Issuer Default Rating: 'BBB'/Positive), which has invested around INR4.55bn as equity in the former to date. NCIPL benefits from its close operational and management oversight by NHI and its group companies (collectively referred to as the Nomura group). NCIPL is 100% beneficially owned by Nomura Asia Investment (Fixed Income) Pte Ltd, which is entirely held by NHI.

The ratings may be downgraded if the linkages and support from NHI are deemed by Fitch to have deteriorated or if NHI's ratings are downgraded.

NCIPL is primarily engaged in financing activities such as collateralised lending to various corporates, structured finance, asset-backed securitisation, trading in credit facilities including trading of corporate fixed income securities.

NCIPL is integral to Nomura Group's strategy in India as its primary financing vehicle that complements its existing broker dealer, investment-banking and primary dealership business in the country.

NCIPL's instrument ratings:

- Proposed INR4.05bn long-term fully principal protected equity-linked debentures: assigned a final rating of 'Fitch AAA emr(ind)'

- INR5bn short-term debt: affirmed at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'

- INR949.8m fully principal protected equity-linked notes: affirmed at 'Fitch AAAemr(ind)'

The suffix 'emr' denotes the exclusion of the embedded market risk from the rating. Ratings of the equity-linked debentures is an ordinal assessment of the underlying credit risk of the instrument and does not factor in the market risk that investors in such instruments will assume. This market risk stems from the fact that coupon payment on these instruments will be based on the performance of a reference index or equity share.