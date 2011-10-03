(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- France-based spirits producer Pernod Ricard has reduced its debt leverage as part of its moves to tighten financial policy.

-- The group's operating performance continues to be robust and discretionary cash flows exceeded EUR500 million in the last fiscal year.

-- We are raising the group's ratings to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'.

-- The outlook is stable as we anticipate that Pernod will successfully refinance its sizable 2013 maturities within the next 12 months and will be able to reduce and then maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 4.0x.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B' its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on French spirits producer Pernod Ricard S.A. The outlook is stable.

In a related action, we withdrew the '3' recovery rating on Pernod's unsecured bonds, since our recovery rating methodology does not apply to investment-grade ratings.

The upgrade primarily reflects our view of Pernod's progress in reducing its debt leverage, in line with its recently revised financial policy. It also reflects our view that Pernod should be able to successfully refinance its bank facility maturing in 2013 within the next 12 months.

The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Pernod is likely to successfully refinance its sizable 2013 maturities within the next 12 months. It further reflects our view that Pernod will be able to reduce and then maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 4.0x.

We would consider a downgrade if Pernod exhibits signs of a looser financial policy--such as an unexpected share buyback program or a largely debt-financed sizable acquisition--or if Pernod is unable to sustainably deleverage to the level mentioned above, which could occur if sales do not grow at a mid-single-digit rate and if margins decline. Finally, a downgrade would probably occur if Pernod does not successfully address its 2013 maturities within the next 12 months, as this could push liquidity into less than adequate territory.

We consider that rating upside is remote at this stage.

