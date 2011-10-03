(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 03-
-- France-based spirits producer Pernod Ricard has reduced its debt
leverage as part of its moves to tighten financial policy.
-- The group's operating performance continues to be robust and
discretionary cash flows exceeded EUR500 million in the last fiscal year.
-- We are raising the group's ratings to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'.
-- The outlook is stable as we anticipate that Pernod will successfully
refinance its sizable 2013 maturities within the next 12 months and will be
able to reduce and then maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to
4.0x.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has raised to 'BBB-/A-3' from 'BB+/B'
its long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on French spirits producer Pernod Ricard
S.A. The outlook is stable.
In a related action, we withdrew the '3' recovery rating on Pernod's unsecured
bonds, since our recovery rating methodology does not apply to
investment-grade ratings.
The upgrade primarily reflects our view of Pernod's progress in reducing its
debt leverage, in line with its recently revised financial policy. It also
reflects our view that Pernod should be able to successfully refinance its
bank facility maturing in 2013 within the next 12 months.
The stable outlook reflects our anticipation that Pernod is likely to
successfully refinance its sizable 2013 maturities within the next 12 months.
It further reflects our view that Pernod will be able to reduce and then
maintain an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of close to 4.0x.
We would consider a downgrade if Pernod exhibits signs of a looser financial
policy--such as an unexpected share buyback program or a largely debt-financed
sizable acquisition--or if Pernod is unable to sustainably deleverage to the
level mentioned above, which could occur if sales do not grow at a
mid-single-digit rate and if margins decline. Finally, a downgrade would
probably occur if Pernod does not successfully address its 2013 maturities
within the next 12 months, as this could push liquidity into less than
adequate territory.
We consider that rating upside is remote at this stage.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit
Portal.
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded,
May 27, 2009
-- Key Credit Factors: Criteria For Rating The Global Branded Nondurable
Consumer Products Industry, April 28, 2011
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April 15, 2008