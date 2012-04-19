(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- We believe U.K. building societies have survived the financial crisis in better health than the U.K. banking industry as a whole.

-- Business concentration relative to their universal bank competitors, and limits on their capital generation are among several constraints on building societies' creditworthiness.

-- Nevertheless, the building society sector is grounded by its franchise stability, adequate capitalization, focus on prime residential lending, and customer deposit-based funding profiles.

-- Because building societies focus mainly on lending and deposit taking, we view them as good examples of "back to basics" banking.

U.K. building societies have survived the financial crisis in better health than the U.K. banking industry as a whole, according to a report published today by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services titled ""Back To Basics" Banking Keeps U.K. Building Societies On Solid Ground". Despite several constraints on creditworthiness, the sector is grounded by its franchise stability, adequate capitalization, focus on prime residential lending, and customer deposit-based funding profiles. This "back to basics" approach should continue to support relatively stable credit profiles through macroeconomic cycles.

U.K. building societies are not without their weaknesses. The sector's business and geographic diversification compares less favorably to its universal banking competitors and it has more limited sources for generating capital. What's more, building societies are exposed to all the same difficulties that prevail in the wider banking sector: a low interest rate environment that is dragging on earnings, subdued demand for mortgages, uncertainty about asset quality developments, and tighter regulation.

Despite these weaknesses, a number of factors support the creditworthiness of the sector. "Because building societies focus mainly on lending and deposit taking, we view them as good examples of "back to basics" banking," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Dhruv Roy. "As the business models of larger banks evolve in response to regulatory and market developments since the financial crisis, building societies could claim, with some justification, that they are already further along the road to maintaining sustainable franchises in the new financial landscape," he said.

On balance, we expect the factors that support the creditworthiness of U.K. building societies to remain broadly stable over our rating horizon. We reflect this in our ratings and stable outlooks on the two building societies that we rate, Nationwide Building Society (A+/Stable/A-1) and Yorkshire Building Society (A-/Stable/A-2).

"A material deterioration in the macroeconomic environment could further slow the pace of capital generation and pressure asset quality. In such a scenario, we could see future consolidation in the sector as some societies suffer large losses and struggle to remain competitive. However, under our base-case, we expect a continuation of recent trends to lead to a steady recovery in the post-crisis financial landscape," Mr. Roy concluded.

Standard & Poor's revised its criteria for rating banks on Nov. 9, 2011. Because building societies are deposit-taking institutions that are regulated as banks, we use the same criteria to rate both (see "Banks: Rating Methodology And Assumptions," published Nov. 9, 2011). Following a review of Yorkshire and Nationwide under our revised bank criteria, we affirmed our ratings on both societies on Dec. 8, 2011. We also revised the outlook on Nationwide to stable from negative and maintained the stable outlook on Yorkshire.