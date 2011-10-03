(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has downgraded Vattenfall AB's (Vattenfall) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'A-' from 'A' and Short-term IDR to 'F2' from 'F1'. Vattenfall Treasury AB's senior unsecured notes have been downgraded to 'A-' from 'A' and subordinated capital securities to 'BBB' from 'BBB+'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

The downgrade reflects Fitch's view that despite substantial progress on its non-core divestment programme, notably the announced sale of Vattenfall's Polish business for SEK16.8bn expected to close later this year, Vattenfall's credit metrics in 2011-13 are unlikely to revert to levels that are commensurate with a 'A' rating. Fitch forecasts that FFO net leverage will remain close to 3.5x on a sustained basis.

Factors contributing to the downgrade include a challenging operating environment in the electricity markets in which Vattenfall operates; the potential for further negative regulatory pressure, particularly in Germany; uncertainty about the cost implications arising from the full auctioning of CO2 emissions from 2013 onwards; and finally the negative impact of the revised nuclear policy in Germany, which is expected to contribute to EUR180m per year of average decommissioning cash outflow costs (from both old and new nuclear provisions) in 2012-19.

The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that the company will continue to make progress on its divestment programme, which will contribute to a further stabilisation of the company's financial profile. Fitch notes that Vattenfall's cost reduction programme through to 2013 should mitigate some of the negative cost effects from the full auctioning of CO2 emissions in 2013.

Vattenfall's five-year capex programme to 2015 remains substantial at SEK165bn, but there is some flexibility for reduction, as announced recently by management, to SEK150bn-SEK155bn. A further reduction in capex to SEK150bn-SEK155bn, in combination with continued progress on the company's non-core divestment programme, and an improvement in operating margins through the realisation of the cost efficiency programme would be positive ratings factors.

At the 'A-' level, Vattenfall's ratings reflect its solid business profile which derives from market leading positions in the Nordic region, Germany and Netherlands, its hedged and diversified generation portfolio (21% hydro, 25% nuclear, 52% thermal, 2% renewables), and quasi monopolistic heat and regulated distribution business.

Fitch considers Vattenfall's liquidity as adequate, with unrestricted cash and cash equivalents of SEK16.1bn, short-term liquid investments of SEK19bn and undrawn committed facilities of SEK32.6bn against short-term debt of SEK28.3bn at 1H11.

Vattenfall is 100% state owned by the Swedish government, but Fitch rates it on a standalone basis, with no support factored into the ratings. (Reporting By Swati Ray)