(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has affirmed Barclays Bank PLC - India Branch's (Barclays India) National Short-Term rating at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'. The agency has also affirmed Barclays India's INR50bn certificates of deposit programme at 'Fitch A1+(ind)'.

The ratings reflect the financial strength of Barclays Bank PLC (BB50x.L) (Barclays, 'AA-'/ Stable) of which Barclays India is a branch. Consequently, Fitch believes that Barclays would have a strong propensity to support its Indian operations on a timely basis, if required. A downgrade in Barclays Bank's Issuer Default Rating below India's sovereign 'BBB-' rating may lead to negative rating action on Barclays India, although this is unlikely in medium term. The rating would also be reviewed in the event of any change in Barclays India's legal structure.

Barclays India's asset quality remains weak. Its incremental non-performing loans (NPLs) remained high (around 5% of advances) in the financial year ended March 2011 (FY11), although the gross non performing loan (NPL) ratio declined due to large write-offs (about 8% of gross advances in FY11). Fitch notes that its significant exposure to the telecom and commercial real estate sectors may add pressure to its asset quality and operating performance. The bank also has significant derivative exposures to its clients, some of which might have to be restructured. Losses on mark to market on these contracts, if not paid for by the client, would turn into NPLs.

Barclays India's profitability remains weak due to high operating and credit costs. The bank derives significant fee income from its strong investment banking operations; however, trading income also constitutes a large proportion of its profitability which, given adverse capital market conditions, is likely to remain volatile in the near term.

Capitalization is moderate in view of its weak asset quality (Tier 1 capital ratio: 14.4% in FY11; 16.5% in FY10). Barclays India's capital has, however, received support from Barclays PLC in the form of multiple equity infusions totalling INR41.1bn between FY08 and FY10.

Barclays India has comfortable liquidity with its well matched assets and liability maturity tenure. Liquidity is also supported by its large surplus statutory liquidity eligible securities (primarily for trading purpose) which can be used to raise funds from the Reserve Bank of India . Barclays India is realigning its business strategy post reporting high delinquencies in FY10. For retail advances, it intends to expand in the affluent segment for unsecured advances and in mortgage loans. In corporate banking, the bank intends to expand in mid-sized and large corporate segments and has aligned its corporate lending business with the investment banking segment with common reporting lines, to take advantage of its strong presence in the latter.

Barclays set up operations in India in 1989 and was focused on treasury products and debt market activity within investment banking. It set up commercial banking operations in 2006 and has nine branches in India. The India branch also has a significant presence in the derivatives market as a market maker.