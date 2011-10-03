(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned the following ratings to the proposed debt issues under the US$3 billion medium-term notes (MTN) program of The Bank of East Asia Ltd. :

-- 'A-/A-2' issue rating and 'cnAA/cnA-1' Greater China credit scale rating on the senior unsecured notes; and

-- 'BBB+' issue rating and 'cnAA-' Greater China credit scale rating on the lower Tier-2 subordinated notes

The rating differential between the senior unsecured notes and the lower Tier 2 subordinated notes reflects the latter's subordinated nature. The senior notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank, and shall at all times rank pari passu with all other unsecured obligations. The subordinated notes will constitute the unsecured and subordinated obligations. They will be subordinate to the claims of the senior debt holders, and will have a minimum maturity of five years. Proceeds from these issues will be used for general corporate purposes.

Our rating on any given issue depends on the issue's specific terms and conditions. One exception is indexed-linked notes, for which we would not assign any issue rating, as per our "Criteria Update: Commodity- And Equity-Linked Notes" article, published Dec. 10, 2009, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal. The article said: "Standard & Poor's Ratings Services will no longer rate obligations with variable principal payments linked to commodity prices, equity prices, or indices linked to either commodity or equity prices. Such obligations are among the class of obligations sometimes called market-linked notes or MLNs."

