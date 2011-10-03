(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has revised India-based Mahindra Ugine Steel Company Limited's (MUSCO) Outlook to Stable from Positive. Its National Long-term rating has been affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of the commentary.

The Outlook revision reflects delays in power procurement from Wardha Power Company Ltd. (WPCL), a project by KSK Energy Ventures Ltd. , due to delay in receipt of approvals for power transmission. MUSCO expects the issues relating to approval to be resolved by the concerned authorities during H2FY12. The Outlook revision also reflects the likely reduction in benefits from the captive power.

Fitch expects MUSCO to benefit from shifting its power sourcing to the low-cost base of WPCL, which is likely to result in margin expansion and may provide additional cushion to absorb any fluctuations in price volatility. However, benefits may be lower than expected due to a possible increase in cost of power from WPCL in the absence of clearances for its captive coal linkages.

The ratings benefit from MUSCO's strong relationship with and higher retention of its end-users on account of the customised nature of its products. This is reflected in volume growth of MUSCO's steel and stampings divisions by about 3% yoy and 11% yoy, respectively, in FY11. This coupled with high realisations resulted in the company's revenue increasing to INR13,382.3m from INR10,859.3m.

The ratings are however constrained by the high volatility in MUSCO's margins. Its EBITDA margins deteriorated to 4.5% in FY11 (FY10: 7.1%) and further to 1.8% in H2FY11 (H1FY11: 7.4%) due to pricing pressure in the auto segment and the company's limited ability to completely pass on raw material price increases to its customers in its steel division. The company's steel division derives about 50% of its revenue from the auto and auto ancillary industries, while its stamping business derives its revenue completely from auto original equipment manufacturers. The margins of the stamping division remain stable.

Fitch notes that the company has been reducing the customer industry concentration of its steel division by diversifying into railways, oil & gas, engineering, with further plans of entering into other niche industries in near future. Management expects this shift in customer profile to improve the company's profitability over the medium-term.

In FY11, MUSCO's financial leverage (net debt/ operating EBITDAR) increased to 5.7x (FY10: 4.4x) and interest coverage fell to 1.4x (1.8x) driven by lower profitability. Fitch expects MUSCO's net leverage to remain below 5x over the medium term, on account of the benefits from its shift to a lower power cost base.

Negative rating action may result from any deterioration in MUSCO's profitability and large debt-funded capex resulting in its leverage exceeding 5x on a sustained basis. Conversely, positive rating action may result from a reduction of leverage to below 3x on a sustained basis.

MUSCO is a subsidiary of Mahindra & Mahindra and owns a 180,000 tonnes per annum steel unit at Khopoli in Maharashtra and four stamping units at Kanhe and Nasik (Maharashtra), Rudrapur and Pantnagar (Uttarakhand). In FY11, the company had an EBITDA of INR595.6m (FY10: INR769.2m) and reported a net loss of INR59.7m (FY10: a profit of INR46.6m).

MUSCO's ratings:

- Outstanding INR1.43bn term loans: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR1.4bn fund based working capital facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'/'Fitch A2(ind)'

- INR2.2bn non-fund based working capital facilities: affirmed at 'Fitch A2(ind)'