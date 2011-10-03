(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has revised its rating outlook for the French non-life insurance sector to stable from negative, indicating that a majority of French non-life insurer ratings are likely to be affirmed over the next 12-24 months.

Pricing conditions and claims experience have started showing signs of improvement, as French non-life insurers experienced some recovery in their technical results in 2010. No material climate events occurred during the year, while at the same time the total cost of claims in the motor insurance sector stabilised.

Nevertheless, premium growth continued to be weak in 2010 and Fitch believes the French insurance industry is facing a number of challenges, which have been amplified by the financial crisis. The difficult economic environment has led to the emergence of low-cost offers that are more attractive to policyholders looking for less expensive and simpler insurance products.

Fitch considers the main risks to French non-life insurers' ratings in the next 12-24 months to be a return of aggressive pricing policies, which would have a negative effect on the sector's profitability, and a prolonged period of low financial returns. Should these trends materialise, this could exert negative pressure on French non-life insurers' ratings and prompt a revision of the rating outlook to negative.

As part of its forthcoming series of insurance road shows, Fitch will be in Paris on 4 October 2011. Marc-Philippe Juilliard, Senior Director in Fitch's Insurance team, will speak on French life and non-life insurance, and there will be presentations on reinsurance, US insurance and Solvency II hosted by Fitch's senior members of the insurance team. Attendance is free but pre-registration is required via the following link:

here

The report " French Non-life Insurance: Rating Outlook Revised to Stable" is available at www.fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: French Non-life Insurance

here