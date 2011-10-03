(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 03- Fitch Ratings has upgraded MMFSL DA Sept 2009 - 1 and MMFSL DA June 2010 - 1 as follows:

MMFSL DA Sept 2009 - 1

INR401.2m purchaser payouts upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

MMFSL DA June 2010 - 1

INR711.6m purchaser payouts upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(SO)(ind)' from 'Fitch AA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

These ABS transactions are backed by pools of new tractor loans originated by Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services Limited (MMFSL, 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/Stable).

The upgrades are based on the rating upgrade of corporate undertaking provider, availability of adequate credit enhancement and the performance of the underlying collateral. (Please refer to the rating action commentary "Mahindra & Mahindra Finance Upgraded to 'Fitch AA+(ind)'/ Stable", published on 13 September 2011 and available on www.fitchratings.com.)

For MMFSL DA Sept 2009 - 1, the available credit enhancement totalled INR307.3m, and the outstanding pool receivables was INR452.8m, as of 29 August 2011. According to the latest payout report, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.64% of the original receivables and 5.84% of the current receivables. The report also shows that 28.1% of the original pool receivables remain outstanding as of July 2011.

For MMFSL DA June 2010 - 1, the available credit enhancement totalled INR308.9m, and the outstanding pool receivables was INR801.9m, as of 29 August 2011. According to the latest payout report, loans delinquent by over 180 days accounted for 1.20% of the original receivables and 2.38% of the current receivables. The report also shows that 50.5% of the original pool receivables remain outstanding as of July 2011.