Dec 18 -

Summary analysis -- Tokio Marine Retakaful Pte. Ltd. -------------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: None. Please see issue list. Country: Singapore

Primary SIC: Surety insurance

Financial Strength Rating History:

27-Jan-2011 AA-

01-Oct-2007 AA

Rationale

Our rating on Singapore-based Tokio Marine Retakaful Pte Ltd. (TMRt) reflects the unconditional guarantee of policy obligations provided to the entity by Japan-based Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire Insurance Co. Ltd. (Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire; AA-/Negative/A-1+), part of Tokio Marine Group. TMRt's immediate holding company is Singapore-based Tokio Marine Asia Pte. Ltd. (TMAsia; not rated). Both Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire and TMAsia are wholly owned subsidiaries of Japan's Tokio Marine Holdings Inc. (not rated).

This explicit support agreement meets the guarantee criteria of Standard & Poor's Ratings Services. We expect Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire to ensure that claims made by TMRt policyholders are paid, and as a consequence, the rating on TMRt will move in tandem with those on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

TMRt originally commenced operations in 2004 as a reinsurance company specializing in the takaful business, which is an alternative insurance that follows principles of Islamic Law and is often considered more acceptable to Muslims than conventional insurance. TMRt now focuses on life retakaful, which is also referred to as family retakaful, and generates most of its business in Malaysia and the Middle East.

Outlook

The negative outlook on the rating on TMRt reflects the outlook on the rating on its guarantor, Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire. The rating or outlook on TMRt would only move in tandem with a change in the rating or outlook on Tokio Marine & Nichido Fire.

