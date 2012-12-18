(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings says that the European leveraged loan market faces over EUR260bn of non-investment grade corporate loan maturities from 2014 according to new analysis based on Fitch's rated portfolio of approximately 270 leveraged credits.

Against this funding backdrop, 2014 will also see the expiry of the ECB's LTRO and the reinvestment period for CLOs. The LTRO and the CLO reinvestment period have given banks and CLO lenders breathing space to defer refinancing by engaging in amend and extend (A&E) negotiations with legacy leveraged borrowers and their private equity sponsors. Since Q410, A&E transactions have pushed forward about EUR70bn of Fitch rated debt due in 2013-15.

"The deleveraging of the European banking system is the fundamental factor raising doubt over the ability of many legacy leveraged borrowers to meet their refinancing requirements as principal maturity payment dates approach," said Edward Eyerman, Head of Fitch's European Leveraged Finance team.

"These borrowers, mainly the result of 2006 and 2007 LBOs, may have to compete with a range of issuers for relatively scarce, higher-cost European high yield capital. Whilst high yield continues to develop as an alternative capital market, its recent development shows investor preference for higher quality credit profiles and for larger, more liquid issuers," added Graham Barker, Associate Director in Fitch's European Leveraged Finance team.

Fitch's portfolio- mostly represented by Credit Opinions (COs) and to some extent publicly and privately rated leveraged names - includes many domestic incumbents and international leaders (in what are often niche industries). Despite high initial leverage and the 2009 recession, these credits - typically rated in the 'B*' category - continue to generate cash and deleverage. Consequently, these borrowers are stronger candidates for secondary buyout, strategic sale, IPOs as well as a high-yield refinancing.

However, 50% of the issuers in Fitch's portfolio are rated 'B-*' and below and have median total leverage higher than 6.5x, which is off-market compared with recent primary loan and high yield transactions. Looming debt maturities, high leverage and weak cash-flow generation are compounded by high business risks, excess capacity, technological substitution or regulatory change which means that material deleveraging is unlikely by the time maturities come due.

Consequently, Fitch expects issuers in this category to attempt to reduce leverage with more A&E negotiations, debt buybacks, equity cures and, potentially, partial debt write-downs. Additionally, approximately half of these 'B-*' and below rated issuers tend to be in highly cyclical industries like chemicals, broadcasting and media. It is unlikely that the refinancing of these companies will be supported by mid-high EV multiples.

The full report, 'European Leverage Loan Refinancing Wall" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link below.

For a full listing of Fitch's Credit Opinion portfolio in Europe, together with aggregated forecasts by category and sector, as well as for a compendium of detailed profiles of Europe's Top 50 high yield and crossover bond issuers, the 'Fitch 50 Europe' report can also be reached via this website, or in hard copy for registered investors in Fitch's high yield research initiative by contacting Sabih Hussain at sabih.hussain@fitchratings.com.

Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: European Leveraged Loan Refinancing Wall

