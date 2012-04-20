(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Summary analysis -- Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. -------------------- 20-Apr-2012

CREDIT RATING: BB/Stable/-- Country: Japan

Primary SIC: WATER

TRANSPORTATION

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

21-Dec-2011 BB/-- BB/--

10-May-2011 BB+/-- BB+/--

05-Jun-2009 BBB-/-- BBB-/--

27-Aug-2007 BBB/-- BBB/--

Rationale

The ratings on Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. (Kawasaki Kisen; BB/Stable/--) are constrained by relatively high industry risk in shipping, due to high cyclicality and capital intensiveness; the company's higher dependence on earnings from containership operations compared with its Japanese peers; and strong downward pressure on earnings and cash flow. On the other hand, the rating is supported by the company's diverse business portfolio, excellent customer base, and strong cost competitiveness as one of the world's leading multiline shipping companies.

Kawasaki Kisen's earnings have been under strong pressure. Across the industry, higher fuel costs and fierce competition over prices have significantly undermined the profitability of container shipping companies. The strong yen, a sluggish dry bulk market, and a sharp decline in car exports following the Great East Japan Earthquake in March 2011 further weakened the company's earnings. However, we are of the opinion that Kawasaki Kisen's earnings are likely to show gradual recovery going forward. Most container operators, including Kawasaki Kisen, are eager to increase prices following significant losses. Also, Standard & Poor's expects earnings in Kawasaki Kisen's car carrier business to improve steadily on the back of a recovery in production at Japanese automakers.

A high percentage of Kawasaki Kisen's contracts are long term, reflecting the company's conservative business policy. Also, the company has scrapped idle vessels and returned chartered vessels ahead of schedule, mainly in containership services, to improve operational efficiency in shipping and reduce operating expenses. Furthermore, Japan's shipping industry--comprising three major companies, Kawasaki Kisen, Nippon Yusen KK (not rated), and Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (not rated)--plays an important role as a lifeline for the Japanese economy, which depends on shipping companies to import much of its energy resources and food.

Although Standard & Poor's anticipates Kawasaki Kisen's adjusted debt to capital to have been about 70% and debt to EBITDA to have risen above 10x in fiscal 2011 (ended March 31, 2012) due to a large deterioration in earnings, we believe that the company's key financial ratios will recover gradually after having bottomed out in fiscal 2011. In our view, the company is likely to lower its debt to EBITDA to below 5x in the coming two to three years as a result of a gradual recovery in earnings and the company's control over spending. Kawasaki Kisen has also stated that it intends to improve its credit quality, with targets by the mid-2010s including: a debt-to-equity ratio of below 95%, a capital ratio of above 40%, and total debt to operating cash flow of below 4.5x. As such, we expect that financial improvement will remain an important management focus in the coming three to four years.

Liquidity

Standard & Poor's assesses Kawasaki Kisen's liquidity to be adequate. As of Dec. 31, 2011, the company had JPY88.1 billion in cash, deposits, and short-term securities--well in excess of the JPY65.0 billion it held in outstanding debt due to mature within a year. In addition, Kawasaki Kisen has unused committed lines of credit at lender banks. The company also has other solid sources of financing, including government-affiliated entities and other financial institutions in Japan, and a record of stable funding in capital markets. Furthermore, Kawasaki Kisen has assets that it is able to sell, including marketable securities. As such, Standard & Poor's believes there is little risk to the company's short-term liquidity.

Outlook

We may consider lowering the ratings on Kawasaki Kisen if prolonged weakness in the shipping market such as container and dry bulk results in another loss or negative free cash flow in fiscal 2012. On the other hand, we may raise the ratings if we become more confident that Kawasaki Kisen can lower its debt to EBITDA to below 4x and maintain that level for an extended period. Given the severity of the current business environment, however, we believe the possibility of such an outcome is low.

