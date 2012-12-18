Dec 18 - The EU ruling prohibiting insurers from setting
premiums along gender lines provides a one-off opportunity to raise rates with
the introduction of the new rules on 21 December, Fitch Ratings says. We do not
envisage any changes to insurers' credit ratings in the near term from these
changes.
UK insurers should be able to cope with the new requirements, despite the risk
that gender-neutral premiums could distort pricing and introduce cross-subsidies
between the genders. We believe that insurers have the necessary underwriting
and pricing expertise to maintain profitability, although there is likely to be
some disruption for insurers while they adapt their systems to the gender
ruling.
Insurers will need to make better use of other pricing factors to reflect the
risk of each policyholder. In personal motor, postcode, age and driving
experience are likely to carry more significant weight setting premiums. We
expect personal motor price hikes to be uneven, with younger less-experienced
female drivers likely to incur the greatest rises.
For life insurance, the pricing impact is likely to be less dramatic because
joint-life products, the bulk of business volume, typically have both genders
factored into the pricing already. Also, age and health are stronger indicators
of mortality risk than gender, and hence are already more significant pricing
factors. However, we expect some changes for single-cover pension annuities
where rates differ by around 10% between the genders, with women paying more to
reflect their longer life expectancy. The gender ban is likely to see this gap
narrow as annuity rates fall for men and rise for women. For single-cover life
protection, men may get a better deal when the ruling is in force.
Pricing shifts between the genders are unlikely to significantly affect overall
business volumes and risks profile for insurers. For many products, customers
will largely have to accept the new rates, as there are limited alternative
options. New premiums will likely include a loading to cover the unpredictable
changes in the gender mix of the business and help offset potential increases in
risks. Insurers may also look to pass implementation costs onto customers.
The pricing impact from the gender ruling could be blurred by the wide
variability in premiums between competitors as they respond to market conditions
and position themselves strategically. Other regulatory changes, such as those
affecting the distribution of retail products, are also likely to be significant
influences on product pricing for insurers.