The refinancing scheme, which was validated by the European Commission on 31 October 2008, initially envisioned that guarantees would be extended to bond issues as long as they did not exceed a combined EUR265bn by end-2009. However, on 23 September 2009, SFEF's Board of Directors decided to halt any new issues by SFEF. This decision ends the activity of SFEF and therefore, from this date, SFEF has stopped issuing. Subsequently Caisse de Refinancement de l'Habitat (CRH; 'AAA') took over SFEF's outstanding debt management, including coupon and interest settlement, guarantees management. The total outstanding amount of SFEF's issues guaranteed by the French State is approximately EUR 24bn.

Created in October 2008, SFEF is a private company, 66% held by seven large French banks and 34% held by the French State. The seven banks are BNP Paribas ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'); Credit Agricole ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'); Societe Generale ('A+'/Negative/'F1+'); Groupe Caisse d'Epargne ('A+'/Negative/'F1'); Banque Federative du Credit Mutuel ('A+'/Stable/'F1+'), Groupe Banque Populaire ('A+'/Negative/'F1') and HSBC France ('AA-'/Stable/'F1+'). As such, SFEF is only a pass-through entity between the financial markets and the credit institutions as the funds it raises will be lent to credit institutions established in France.

Fitch believes that the guarantees from the French State ensure a timely repayment to bondholders if required. All guaranteed bonds benefit from the guarantee for their full duration and are thus grandfathered. The guarantee would be called as soon as SFEF realises and informs the French State that it does not have the funds to repay bondholders on time. That would happen if a bank did not pay interest and/or capital on funds it had borrowed from SFEF. A safe payment notice mechanism between SFEF and credit institutions established in France establishes that several days prior to the payment of coupons, every credit institution is advised by SFEF of the exact amounts to be repaid.

Credit institutions are compelled to repay these funds to a special account held at the French central bank, Banque de France, and all funds have to be provided at least three days before the bonds mature. SFEF would inform the state if the guarantee has to be activated, at the latest three days before the bonds mature, and the state would provide any necessary funds to SFEF at an agreed price one day later. All funds received from the state under its guarantee would therefore be available to repay investors at least two days before the bonds mature. Once the guarantee has been called and the money provided by the French state, SFEF would sell the pledged assets originally received from the defaulting credit institution bank and recover any money available from the defaulting credit institution bank, although this can be done by the state itself at its request.

The state guarantee was approved within a package of measures, under an amended budget bill on 13 October 2008, aimed at restoring confidence in the French banking and financial system and at ensuring adequate financing for the country's economy. All credit institutions established in France are eligible to use this bail out mechanism, for an amount linked to their role in the financing of France's economy, provided they meet minimum regulatory ratios, undertake to finance economic activity, and commit to a code of ethics.