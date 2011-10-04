(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

-- In our view, Russian Insurance Co. Transneft's (IC Transneft) stand-alone credit profile has improved mainly due to its better financial profile.

-- We have revised our assessment of IC Transneft's stand-alone credit profile to 'bb+' from 'bb'.

-- We are affirming the 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings and 'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings.

-- The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IC Transneft will continue to maintain a strong relationship with its parent Russian pipeline operator Transneft while showing sound operating results and adequate capitalization levels supported by adequate reinsurance protection.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had affirmed its 'BBB-' long-term counterparty credit and insurer financial strength ratings on Russia-based insurance company CJSC Insurance Co. Transneft (IC Transneft). The outlook is stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'ruAAA' Russia national scale ratings. We have revised our assessment of IC Transneft's stand-alone credit profile (SACP) to 'bb+' from 'bb'.

The revision of the SACP reflects our opinion that IC Transneft has improved its financial profile, including its investments, liquidity, operating performance, and financial flexibility.

The long-term rating on IC Transneft incorporates a one-notch uplift from the SACP to reflect support from IC Transneft's ultimate parent, Russia-based pipeline operator OAO AK Transneft (TRNF_p.MM) (Transneft, BBB/Stable/--).

The ratings on IC Transneft also reflect our view of the company's long-standing and strategic business relationship with Transneft, its good capitalization, and good operating performance. These positive factors are offset by IC Transneft's relatively small size and limited franchise in the open market, as well as a degree of credit and counterparty concentration risk in its investment portfolio.

We derive the ratings on IC Transneft from its SACP, and add a one-notch uplift based on our assessment of support from its ultimate owner Transneft. In line with our criteria, we rate IC Transneft primarily from a parent-subsidiary perspective, taking as a reference the SACP on Transneft. The stable outlook reflects our expectation that IC Transneft will continue to maintain a strong relationship with Transneft while showing sound operating results and adequate capitalization levels supported by adequate reinsurance protection. We expect that IC Transneft will be able to maintain combined ratios below 80%, which compares well with its regional peers.

Because the ratings on IC Transneft are at the same level as the SACP of its parent Transneft, a positive rating action is unlikely. Furthermore, a positive reassessment of Transneft's SACP would not necessarily result in a positive rating action on IC Transneft without improvement in the latter's SACP.

A significant deterioration of earnings, capitalization, or quality of IC Transneft's investment portfolio could lead to a negative rating action. Although we currently consider it unlikely that Transneft would change its supportive stance toward its insurance subsidiary, such a scenario could place downward pressure on the ratings. We could remove the one-notch uplift to the ratings on IC Transneft if we negatively reassess the parent's SACP.

