(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Dec 18 -

Summary analysis -- Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A. -------- 18-Dec-2012

CREDIT RATING: BBB-/Stable/A-3 Country: France

Primary SIC: Grocery stores

Mult. CUSIP6: 14758Q

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

03-Nov-2005 BBB-/A-3 BBB-/A-3

04-May-2005 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3

Rationale

The ratings on France-based food retailer Casino Guichard - Perrachon & Cie S.A. (Casino) reflect Standard & Poor's Ratings Services' view of the group's "strong" business risk profile, as one of the leading French retailers, and its "significant" financial risk profile.

Casino's business risk profile is underpinned by the group's solid position in its home market, with a focus on the convenience and discount segments, and its above-average growth prospects stemming from its substantial exposure to Latin America and Southeast Asia. The declining performance of its French hypermarkets partly mitigate these strengths. We view Casino's management and governance as "fair", as our criteria define the term.

Our view of Casino's financial risk profile takes into account its limited capacity to generate positive free cash flow; its ownership by the leveraged holding company Rallye, which constrains the dividend policy; and its above-average financial complexity, as shown notably by the significant number of minorities within the group. On the positive side, Casino benefits from its sizable real-estate ownership and from a good track record in terms of asset disposal to support credit ratios.

S&P base-case operating scenario

We anticipate that changes in consolidation scope, due to both acquisitions and disposal of some of its assets, will result in significant changes to the group's reported financial accounts in 2012 and 2013. In particular, we expect reported consolidated revenues to have increased meaningfully in 2012 as a result of full consolidation of Casino's 40%-owned Brazilian subsidiary Grupo Pao de Acucar (GPA) since July 2012. It will also account under the equity method the real estate subsidiary Mercialys, which is currently fully consolidated. In our opinion, Casino's loss of majority voting rights at Mercialys has no impact on its business risk profile because this subsidiary primarily manages shopping centers and not store premises.

At constant consolidation scope, our base-case scenario assumes that international operations (45% of 2011 revenues) will fuel Casino's performance over the next 18 months. We believe international units will post mid to high revenue growth on a like-for-like basis and slightly improve their profitability. This should about offset the weakening of French operations, which are suffering from an adverse economic environment as well as heightened competitive intensity. In this regard, we anticipate that the group will gradually bring to a halt the recent erosion of its market share. We also assume that Casino will manage the execution risks related to the acquisition of the 50% stake in the French chain store Monoprix that it does not already own.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

Our assessment of Casino's financial risk profile is primarily based on the assumption that management will take necessary steps, including asset disposals, to maintain financial metrics at levels commensurate with the current ratings on a sustainable basis. In particular, we anticipate that the company will materially improve its adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio based on a proportional consolidation of its international subsidiaries GPA (Brazil), Exito (Colombia), and Big C (Thailand) to 3.0x by year-end 2013 from our expectations of about 3.5x at year end 2012. In our opinion, Casino retains sufficient financial flexibility in its portfolio of operations to reduce leverage in line with our expectations in the course of 2013. In addition, we view management's track record in executing asset portfolio changes as good over the past few years. Casino recently disposed of a stake in Mercialys, for a total consideration of about EUR0.8 billion (including the special dividend). We note that Casino has taken steps to simplify its corporate structure and improve cash circulation within the group. Among other things, it has recently implemented a cash pooling agreement with its subsidiary Exito, enabling the holding to retrieve its share of the subsidiary's cash with simplified formalities.

Liquidity

The short-term credit rating is 'A-3'. We view Casino's liquidity as "adequate," according to our criteria. Our view of the group's liquidity is supported by our estimate that liquidity sources will exceed funding needs by more than 1.2x in the next 12 months.

On Sept. 30, 2012, we assessed liquidity sources at approximately EUR8.3 billion, including:

-- EUR3.4 billion of cash and cash equivalents. We subtract from the reported amount EUR150 million that we consider tied to daily activity;

-- EUR2.5 billion in undrawn credit facilities maturing after more than 12 months, of which EUR1.2 billion matures in 2015;

-- About EUR1.8 billion of unadjusted funds from operations (FFO) generated over the next 12 months;

-- About EUR0.1 billion of positive working capital inflow, excluding seasonal fluctuations;

-- About EUR0.4 billion of asset sales;

-- About EUR0.1 billion of exceptional dividends from the real estate subsidiary Mercialys.

We estimate Casino's liquidity needs in the next 12 months to be about EUR5.5 billion, comprising:

-- EUR1.9 billion of short-term debt;

-- About EUR0.5 billion of seasonal fluctuation in working capital;

-- About EUR1.5 billion of capital expenditure;

-- A EUR1.2 billion cash outflow related to the acquisition of 50% of Monoprix; and

-- About EUR0.5 billion of dividends.

Casino had ample headroom under its covenants on Dec. 31, 2011, in our view, with a reported net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.4x, compared with the maximum 3.5x required by most of its credit facilities. We note, however, that if the group was to continue to rely on material short-term funding over the next 12 to 18 months, it would have to extend the maturities of its existing committed credit facilities to maintain coverage of liquidity uses by its sources in excess of 1.2x in 2014.

Outlook

The stable outlook reflects our view that Casino has the willingness and ability to maintain a financial profile commensurate with the current ratings, and that execution risks and financial complexity will remain manageable. We base our opinion on the group's good financial policy track record and its stated commitment to maintaining an investment-grade rating. In particular, we believe that Casino will be able to sell assets in a timely fashion while maintaining sound growth rates and stabilizing its adjusted EBITDA margin on a like-for-like basis. One of the factors this depends on is the performance of the Brazilian and French markets. We see an adjusted debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.0x--based on a proportional consolidation of partly-owned subsidiaries--and an FFO-to-debt ratio, based on fully consolidated accounts, of over 25% as commensurate with the current ratings.

We might lower the ratings if Casino was unable to post a debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 3.0x based on a proportional consolidation of partly-owned subsidiaries by the end of 2013, for instance because of lower-than-anticipated disposals, adverse operating conditions in France, or an economic slowdown in Latin America. We might also lower the ratings if the FFO-to-debt ratio, based on fully consolidated accounts, fell below 25%, or if we perceived a pronounced increase in execution risk or financial complexity.

A positive rating action is a remote possibility at this stage, in our view, owing to the group's complex financial structure and our limited visibility on its operations.

