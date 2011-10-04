(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has placed Nautilus Trust No.1 Series 2007-1's class B notes on Rating Watch Negative (RWN) and affirmed the other two classes, as detailed below. The transaction is backed by pools of Australian conforming residential mortgages originated by Columbus Capital Pty Limited.

AUD46.7m Class A (ISIN AU3FN0004107) affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD24m Class AB (ISIN AU3FN0004115) affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable

AUD6.7m Class B (ISIN AU3FN0004123) 'A-sf' placed on RWN

The class B notes have been placed on RWN as a result of Fitch's revised criteria for APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria and APAC Residential Mortgage Criteria Addendum - Australia, both dated 10 August 2011.

"This class is impacted as the transaction features a pro-rata payment structure which means that no growth in credit enhancement is expected," notes Kim Bui, Analyst in Fitch's Structured Finance team. "The pool has a weighted average loan to value ratio of 75.4% and 83% of the pool is made up of low documentation. The RWN will be resolved within six months of the criteria report's release."

The rating affirmations and Outlooks on the class A and B notes reflect Fitch's view that the credit quality and performance of the loans contained in the collateral pools remain within the agency's expectations.

All loans in the underlying portfolio have lenders' mortgage insurance in place with policies provided by Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation Australia Pty Limited (MGIC), Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Pty Ltd (Genworth) and QBE Lenders' Mortgage Insurance Limited (QBE, IFS rating 'AA-/Stable'). Claims against mortgage insurance have remained stable. As of July 2011, total claims submitted amounted to AUD373,255 (seven loans) and have been paid in full by either the LMI provider, excess spread or the seller.

The 30+ days arrears had steadily increased in 2011 to peak at 5.5% in May before falling to 4.1% by end-July 2011, and have remained below the RDM Dinkum 30+ day index. It should be noted that the average loan balance is around AUD350,000 and given the small pool, arrears percentage are sensitive to volatility.