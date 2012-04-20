Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned India-based IVRCL Limited's additional INR1.3bn project-specific fund based limits and additional INR1.66bn term loans 'Fitch A+(ind)' ratings.
IVRCL's outstanding ratings (including above) are as follows:
- National Long-Term Rating: 'Fitch A+(ind)'; Outlook Negative
- INR10bn consortium fund-based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'
- INR7.5bn project-specific fund-based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'
- INR3bn long-term loans: 'Fitch A+(ind)'
- INR3.2bn non-convertible debenture programme: 'Fitch A+(ind)'
- *INR7.5bn commercial paper programme: 'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR52bn consortium non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
- INR11.06bn project-specific non-fund based limits: 'Fitch A+(ind)'/'Fitch A1(ind)'
*Carved out of fund-based working capital limits
The bank loan ratings are in line with IVRCL's National Long-Term rating of 'Fitch A+(ind)'. Its rating reflects IVRCL's strong order book of INR251bn, which is close to 4.75x expected FY12 revenues. It also reflects Fitch's expectations that the company will fund its equity investment in IVRCL Assets & Holdings Limited with asset sale rather than debt.
For further details, see "Fitch Affirms IVRCL's LT Rating; Downgrades ST Rating" dated 2 April 2012 and available at www.fitchratings.com.
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
BAGHDAD/ERBIL, Iraq U.S.-backed Iraqi forces on Sunday launched a ground offensive to dislodge Islamic State militants from the western part of the city of Mosul, and put an end to their ambitions for territorial rule in Iraq.
KUALA LUMPUR Four North Korean suspects in the murder of the estranged half-brother of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un fled Malaysia on the day he was attacked at Kuala Lumpur airport and apparently killed by a fast-acting poison, police said on Sunday.