Oct 04

-- SMFG has announced that it intends to make Promise a 100% subsidiary.

-- Standard & Poor's placed its long-term ratings on Promise on CreditWatch with positive implications.

-- We will resolve the CreditWatch placement after examining Promise's position within the SMFG group and the company's stand-alone credit profile.

-- The acquisition will have no immediate impact on the ratings on SMFG.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch with positive implications its 'BB' long-term counterparty rating and its 'BB' long-term issue ratings on Promise Co. Ltd. At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B' short-term rating on the company. The CreditWatch placement follows the announcement on Sept. 30 by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. (SMFG; A/Stable/A-1) that it intends increase its stake in Promise to 100% from the current 22% through an open offer bid, and inject capital amounting to JPY120 billion, which is more than 70% of Promise's net assets as of June 2011, into the company.

The 'BB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise incorporates a two-notch uplift based on possible extraordinary support from SMFG, the parent banking group. The support from SMFG is likely to underpin Promise's funding and capitalization, which is weakening due to an expected net loss of JPY195 billion-according to the company's projection for fiscal 2011 (ending March 2012)--due to large provisioning for interest refunds. However, we expect Promise's stand-alone performance to remain weak in the next few years due to high, albeit subsiding, interest refund claims, and a shrinking consumer loan market under tightened regulations. In resolving the CreditWatch, Standard & Poor's intends to examine Promise's position within the SMFG group as well as the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is currently 'b+'.

The acquisition will have no immediate impact on the ratings on SMFG or the group companies. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) has been the largest shareholder in Promise since 2004, and has forwarded management, including Promise's CEO, to the company. The SMFG group has considered Promise a strategically important subsidiary, and Standard & Poor's has incorporated risk arising from the subsidiary into the rating on the group. The consolidation will increase SMFG's commitment and risk exposure to Promise to a certain extent, but within the current rating level. We expect the acquisition to generate a certain amount of goodwill and the consolidation of the risk asset should push down SMFG's Tier 1 capital ratio as well as its risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. However, we expect the RAC ratio to remain above 5.5%, which is in line with SMFG's current SACP.

