(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04
-- SMFG has announced that it intends to make Promise a 100% subsidiary.
-- Standard & Poor's placed its long-term ratings on Promise on
CreditWatch with positive implications.
-- We will resolve the CreditWatch placement after examining Promise's
position within the SMFG group and the company's stand-alone credit profile.
-- The acquisition will have no immediate impact on the ratings on SMFG.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today placed on CreditWatch with positive implications
its 'BB' long-term counterparty rating and its 'BB' long-term issue ratings on Promise Co. Ltd.
At the same time, Standard & Poor's affirmed its 'B' short-term rating on the company. The
CreditWatch placement follows the announcement on Sept. 30 by Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group
Inc. (SMFG; A/Stable/A-1) that it intends increase its stake in Promise to 100% from the current
22% through an open offer bid, and inject capital amounting to JPY120 billion, which is more
than 70% of Promise's net assets as of June 2011, into the company.
The 'BB' long-term counterparty credit rating on Promise incorporates a
two-notch uplift based on possible extraordinary support from SMFG, the parent
banking group. The support from SMFG is likely to underpin Promise's funding
and capitalization, which is weakening due to an expected net loss of JPY195
billion-according to the company's projection for fiscal 2011 (ending March
2012)--due to large provisioning for interest refunds. However, we expect
Promise's stand-alone performance to remain weak in the next few years due to
high, albeit subsiding, interest refund claims, and a shrinking consumer loan
market under tightened regulations. In resolving the CreditWatch, Standard &
Poor's intends to examine Promise's position within the SMFG group as well as
the company's stand-alone credit profile (SACP), which is currently 'b+'.
The acquisition will have no immediate impact on the ratings on SMFG or the
group companies. Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. (A+/Stable/A-1) has been the
largest shareholder in Promise since 2004, and has forwarded management,
including Promise's CEO, to the company. The SMFG group has considered Promise
a strategically important subsidiary, and Standard & Poor's has incorporated
risk arising from the subsidiary into the rating on the group. The
consolidation will increase SMFG's commitment and risk exposure to Promise to
a certain extent, but within the current rating level. We expect the
acquisition to generate a certain amount of goodwill and the consolidation of
the risk asset should push down SMFG's Tier 1 capital ratio as well as its
risk adjusted capital (RAC) ratio. However, we expect the RAC ratio to remain
above 5.5%, which is in line with SMFG's current SACP.
A Japanese-language version of this media release is available on Standard &
Poor's Research Online at www.researchonline.jp, or via CreditWire Japan on
Bloomberg Professional at SPCJ . Complete ratings information is available
to RatingsDirect subscribers on the Global Credit Portal at
www.globalcreditportal.com and RatingsDirect subscribers at
www.ratingsdirect.com. All ratings affected by this rating action can be found
on Standard & Poor's public Web site at www.standardandpoors.com. Use the
Ratings search box located in the left column.