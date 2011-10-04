(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS; A/Stable/--) Swiss franc (CHF) 250 million five-year and CHF100 million eight-year senior unsecured notes issued under the company's $3 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program.

The ratings on KOGAS reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KOGAS in the event of financial distress.

We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KOGAS to be 'bbb+'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business profile, based on its solid market position as Korea's sole transmitter and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Offsetting this positive factor is a deterioration in the company's financial risk profile due to temporary suspension of a cost pass-through tariff--under which any increase in KOGAS' LNG costs are passed on to customers--applied to city gas operators. In 2010, the company supplied 31.2 million tons of LNG to city gas companies and power generation companies through three terminals and a 2,879 km pipeline network. The company is also Korea's dominant LNG importer. In 2010, it acquired 31.8 million tons of LNG, the largest volume purchased by a single company in the world that year.

The stable outlook on KOGAS reflects our expectations that government support for the company will continue, given its essential role to secure a stable supply of LNG for Korea and act as the nation's sole wholesale distributor of LNG, and that the company will be able to manage its less-than-adequate liquidity position.