UPDATE 1-Nigerian economy projected to have shrunk 1.54 pct in 2016 - ministry
* Aims to cut petroleum product imports by 60 pct - document (Adds context)
Oct 04- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Gas Corp.'s (KOGAS; A/Stable/--) Swiss franc (CHF) 250 million five-year and CHF100 million eight-year senior unsecured notes issued under the company's $3 billion global medium-term note (MTN) program.
The ratings on KOGAS reflect Standard & Poor's opinion that there is an extremely high likelihood of the government of the Republic of Korea (foreign currency A/Stable/A-1; local currency A+/Stable/A-1) providing timely and sufficient extraordinary support to KOGAS in the event of financial distress.
We assess the stand-alone credit profile (SACP) on KOGAS to be 'bbb+'. The SACP reflects the company's strong business profile, based on its solid market position as Korea's sole transmitter and distributor of liquefied natural gas (LNG). Offsetting this positive factor is a deterioration in the company's financial risk profile due to temporary suspension of a cost pass-through tariff--under which any increase in KOGAS' LNG costs are passed on to customers--applied to city gas operators. In 2010, the company supplied 31.2 million tons of LNG to city gas companies and power generation companies through three terminals and a 2,879 km pipeline network. The company is also Korea's dominant LNG importer. In 2010, it acquired 31.8 million tons of LNG, the largest volume purchased by a single company in the world that year.
The stable outlook on KOGAS reflects our expectations that government support for the company will continue, given its essential role to secure a stable supply of LNG for Korea and act as the nation's sole wholesale distributor of LNG, and that the company will be able to manage its less-than-adequate liquidity position.
HAMBURG/BERLIN, Feb 11 Ex-Volkswagen Chairman Ferdinand Piech, who resigned after a showdown with former chief executive Martin Winterkorn, has refused to testify to German lawmakers investigating a possible government's role in the VW emissions scandal, according to his lawyer.
MOSCOW, Feb 11 Russia will decided in April or May whether an agreement on global oil output cuts between OPEC and non-OPEC producers, set to end on June 31, should be extended, TASS news agency quoted Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak as saying on Saturday.