(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has affirmed the Russian City of
Krasnoyarsk's Long-term foreign and local currency ratings at
'BB', Short-term foreign currency rating at 'B' and National
Long-term rating at 'AA-(rus)'. The Outlooks for the Long-term
ratings are Stable.
The affirmation reflects the city's strong local economy,
sound budgetary performance, relatively high capital expenditure
and potential financial support from Krasnoyarsk
Region ('BB+'/Stable/'B'). However, they also factor
in the volatile budgetary performance and a short-term direct
risk profile.
Fitch notes that maintenance of moderate direct risk at
about 20% of current revenue and debt coverage (direct
risk/operating revenue) ratio below two years, coupled with
consolidation of budgetary performance with margins above 13% in
the medium term and easing of refinancing pressure, would be
positive for the ratings. Conversely, significant deterioration
of budgetary performance due to an inability to control
operating expenditure, along with an increasing refinancing
pressure due to short-term debt profile would be negative for
the ratings.
Fitch expects Krasnoyarsk's budgetary performance to
moderately improve, however it will not reach the high
pre-crisis margins. The operating margin is likely to account
for 13% of operating revenue in 2011 compared to average 24% in
2007-2008. The agency also expects further improvement in
2012-2013, with the operating margin reaching 14%-15% due to the
expansion of the tax base and the administration's strong
motivation to curb the growth of operating expenditure.
The agency expects the city's direct risk to be about
RUB4.8bn by end-2011, which corresponds to a moderate 21% of
current revenue. Fitch expects the absolute amount of debt will
stabilise at this level in 2012-2013, and the relative debt
burden will gradually decline below 20% of current revenue. Debt
coverage will remain strong and will be below two years in
2011-2013.
Despite the moderate debt burden, the city's direct risk has
a relatively short-term maturity profile. This dominated by bank
loans and loans from the Krasnoyarsk region's budget with
maturity between one to three years. About 83% of the city's
liabilities expire in 2011-2012, which lead to refinancing
pressure on the city's budget. However, the city has unused
contracted credit lines totalling RUB3.1bn at Sberbank
('BBB'/Stable/'F3') and Bank VTB
('BBB'/Stable/'F3') as of 26 September 2011. Those credit lines
exceed the short-term liabilities of the city and mitigate the
refinancing risk.
The city's economy has a strong industrial sector dominated
by metallurgy and machine-building. This gives it a strong tax
base, but also exposes it to volatile business cycles in
non-ferrous metallurgy.
With a population of 979,625 inhabitants as of 1 January
2011, the city is the capital of Krasnoyarsk Region, which is
one of the top 10 Russian regions by gross regional product and
the second-largest Russian region by area