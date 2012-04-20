Suicide bomb in market in Somalia capital kills 39
MOGADISHU A car bomb ripped through a market in Mogadishu on Sunday, killing 39 people and injuring around 50, a local official said, days after Somalia elected a new president.
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SREI - Direct Assignment - February 12 - I (an ABS transaction) a final rating as follows:
INR5,682.7m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable
The construction equipment loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Negative).
The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of December 2016, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating is based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of SEFPL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.
The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR5,682.7m, as of the cut-off date of 29 February 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is equal to 13.25% of initial principal outstanding, which is provided in the form of fixed deposits with ICICI Bank Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable), in the name of the originator, with lien marked in favour of the purchaser.
As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.
A new issue report for this transaction will be available shortly on Fitch's websites, www.fitchratings.com and www.fitchindia.com.
