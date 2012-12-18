Dec 18 -

===============================================================================

Summary analysis -- Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC ----- 18-Dec-2012

===============================================================================

CREDIT RATING: BB-/Negative/-- Country: United Kingdom

Primary SIC: Special Purpose

Program

===============================================================================

Credit Rating History:

Local currency Foreign currency

11-Apr-2011 BB-/-- BB-/--

===============================================================================

Issues:

Guarantor(s) : Greensands Holdings Ltd.

Rating Rating Date

GBP250 mil 8.5% med-term nts ser 1 due 04/15/2019 BB- 11-Apr-2011

GBP225 mil fltg rate facility A bank ln due

04/21/2016 BB- 28-Jul-2011

Rationale

The rating on Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC (Greensands)--a finance company guaranteed by the parent companies of U.K. water company Southern Water Services Ltd. (SWS, which is subject to a corporate securitization)--reflects our assessment of its "aggressive" financial risk profile and "fair" business risk profile, as defined by our criteria.

The "aggressive" financial risk profile reflects Greensands' weak credit ratios, with debt to cash flow of close to 6x in 2011, and refinancing risk due to the bullet nature of Greensands' structurally junior debt.

The "fair" business risk profile reflects our view of the predictability of the incoming cash flow from the regulated water utility, Southern Water Services Ltd., and the low probability that these cash flows could be locked up within the corporate securitization for the benefit of the secured noteholders.

S&P base-case operating scenario

The rating on Greensands is based on the ability of the SWS corporate securitization to be allowed to distribute dividends and other cash flows to Greensands. These distributions could stop if SWS breaches certain trigger covenants that trap all cash flows within the SWS securitization structure for the benefit of the secured noteholders.

In our base-case analysis, we anticipate that Greensands will receive about GBP48 million in dividends and other payments from SWS in the financial year to March 31, 2013, to meet liquidity and distribution covenants at the Greensands level. In the first six months of 2012, SWS paid GBP20.4 million in dividends, group tax relief, and intercompany loans to Greensands. In our base-case scenario, we assume that SWS will continue to meet its financial covenants and hence cash is allowed to flow from SWS to Greensands. Our base case also assumes that SWS will continue to have access to bank facilities and the capital markets, as dividend payments rely on these sources.

S&P base-case cash flow and capital-structure scenario

When analyzing Greensands' debt coverage ratios we focus on the liabilities of Greensands, rather than the liabilities of the securitization, because these are in effect taken into account in the lower business risk profile for Greensands ("fair") compared with SWS ("excellent").

Under our base-case scenario, Greensands' debt-to-cash-flow ratio will be about 5x in the longer term, although we believe the ratio could be slightly lower than this in 2013, due to higher than normal distributions to Greensands from SWS. Greensands has no capital expenditure or working capital requirements as it is the financing vehicle of a holding company of SWS and its main use of cash, apart from debt service, is the payment of dividends to equity holders. In our base-case scenario, we forecast these dividends to be about GBP40 million in the financial year ending March 31, 2013.

Liquidity

We assess Greensands liquidity as "strong," as defined in our criteria. We forecast that Greensands' sources of funding will cover uses of funding by about 2x over the next two financial years.

The company's "strong" liquidity is supported by the following factors as of Sept. 30, 2012:

-- About GBP47 million of cash from its guarantors, the HoldCos;

-- GBP25 million of an undrawn working capital facility;

-- The documentation of Greensands' debt requires that a minimum of 12 months of liquidity is held at Greensands; and

-- Greensands has no upcoming debt maturities, operating expenditures, or working capital needs due its nature, which limits unforeseen cash outflows.

These supporting factors are somewhat offset by:

-- The potentially volatile cash flows from SWS' dividends, in our opinion; and

-- Potential dividend payments from Greensands to the ultimate equity holders.

We anticipate that the company will maintain about 20% headroom under the operational covenants in Greensands debt documentation. In our view, Greensands financial policies are prudent enough to support the strong liquidity profile, based on the combination of cash held as a buffer at the holding company level and the available credit facilities.

Recovery analysis

The issue rating on the GBP450 million of debt (comprising a senior secured bank loan and senior secured notes) is 'BB-', in line with the long-term corporate credit rating on Greensands. The recovery rating on the debt is '4', indicating our expectation of average (30%-50%) recovery in the event of a payment default.

Recovery prospects are constrained by our view of the subordination of Greensands' debt facilities to the existing debt at the SWS level. This is offset, in our view, by the relatively stable value of the regulated asset and the loan-to-value covenant protection that limits the amount of debt that can be raised at the SWS level. Recovery prospects are relatively volatile given the subordinated nature of the debt. Furthermore, despite restrictions on additional debt in the documentation, we think that recovery prospects could be vulnerable to potential new debt or other claims incurred at the intermediate holding company level, which would then rank structurally senior to the existing debt facilities.

In order to determine recovery prospects, we simulate a hypothetical default scenario. Under our scenario, we assume that sufficient stress at the SWS level would lead to a lock-up of cash flows, with the debt-to-regulated-capital-value (RCV) ratio reaching 85%. We assume that a default would occur on the maturity of the loans and notes in 2016, caused by an inability to refinance when cash flows from SWS are locked up.

We assume a sale of SWS' regulated water business via an enforcement of holding company share pledges at a 10% discount to the RCV. Allowing for debt to RCV of 85% at the SWS level, this leads to the HoldCos' equity value of about GBP220 million being available for holders of the senior secured debt. From this we deduct enforcement costs of about GBP15 million, leaving net equity value of GBP205 million available for secured creditors. Assuming outstanding debt of GBP490 million and full drawings on the revolving credit facility, including six months of prepetition interest added to the debt balance, this leaves sufficient value for average (30%-50%) recovery.

For more details on the recovery analysis, please refer to the recovery report titled "Southern Water (Greensands) Financing PLC Recovery Rating Profile," published on Aug. 15, 2012.

Outlook

The negative outlook reflects our view that a dividend lock-up at SWS is increasingly likely if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt does not improve over the next 12-18 months. A dividend lock-up would restrict cash flows from SWS to Greensands. If we downgrade Southern Water Services Finance Ltd. (SWSF), the issuing vehicle for SWS' debt, we could revise downward Greensand's business risk profile, as this would indicate to us that a dividend lock-up was more likely to occur. A downward revision of the business risk profile is likely to lead us to lower the long-term corporate credit rating on Greensands. We could also take negative rating action if Greensands fails to maintain a three-year-average debt-to-cash-flow ratio of less than 5x.

We could revise the outlook to stable if SWS' cash flow coverage of debt improves such that we revise our outlook on SWSF's debt to stable and if Greensands maintains a three-year-average debt-to-cash-flow ratio of less than 5x.

Related Criteria And Research

All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.

-- Principles of Credit Ratings, Feb. 16, 2011

-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009

-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix Expanded, May 27, 2009

-- Methodology And Assumptions: Recognizing The Sustainable Cash Cost Of Inflation-Linked Debt For Corporates, Feb. 10, 2009

-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept. 15, 2008

-- Corporate Criteria-Parent/Subsidary Links; General Principals; Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Nonrecourse Projects; Finance Subsidiaries; Rating Link To Parent, Oct. 28, 2004

-- U.K. Regulatory Ring-Fencing Risk to Utility Holding Companies: Standard & Poor's Approach, July 8, 2003