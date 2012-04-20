(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 - Fitch Ratings has assigned SEFPL DA March 12 - III (an ABS transaction) a final rating as follows:

INR998.8m purchaser payouts: 'Fitch AAA(SO)(ind)'; Outlook Stable

The construction equipment loan pool assigned to the purchaser is originated by SREI Equipment Finance Private Limited (SEFPL, the "originator" or "seller", 'Fitch AA-(ind)'/Negative).

The final rating of the purchaser payouts addresses the timely payment of interest and principal to the purchaser by the scheduled maturity date of February 2017, in accordance with the transaction documentation. The final rating is based on the origination, servicing, collection and recovery expertise of SEFPL, the legal and financial structure of the transaction and the credit enhancement provided by the originator.

The loans assigned to the purchaser at par had an aggregate outstanding principal balance of INR998.8m, as of the cut-off date of 15 March 2012. In this transaction, the credit enhancement for the pool is equal to 15.5% of initial principal outstanding, which is provided in the form of fixed deposits with Axis Bank Ltd ('BBB-'/Stable) in the name of the originator with lien marked in favour of the assignee representative for the benefit of the assignee.

As part of its analysis, Fitch built a pool cash flow model based on the transaction's financial structure. The agency also analysed historical data to determine the base values of key variables that would influence the level of expected losses in this transaction. The base values of the default rate, recovery rate, time to recovery, collection efficiency, prepayment rate and pool yield were stressed to assess whether the level of credit enhancement was sufficient for the current rating level.

