BRIEF-Value8 reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent
* Reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2lKHLia Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Dec 18 -
===============================================================================
Ratings -- VTB-Leasing -------------------------------------------- 18-Dec-2012
===============================================================================
CREDIT RATING: BBB/Stable/A-2 Country: Russia
Primary SIC: Personal credit
institutions
===============================================================================
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
18-Dec-2012 BBB/A-2 BBB/A-2
08-Dec-2008 BBB/A-3 BBB/A-3
===============================================================================
* Reduces stake in SnowWorld from 20.1 to 12.8 percent Source text: http://bit.ly/2lKHLia Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says approved sale of 100 percent shares held by DHFL in DHFL Pramerica life insurance co
* Says unit plans to set up real estate company with registered capital of 2.0 billion yuan ($291.20 million) in Hangzhou city