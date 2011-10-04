(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it has assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Development Bank's (KDB; A/Negative/A-1) proposed senior unsecured samurai bonds. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final documentation.

KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for repayments of medium- and long-term foreign-currency-denominated debts and the bank's operating activities. The notes will constitute direct, unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations of the bank.

RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH

Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004 Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions, Dec. 9, 2010