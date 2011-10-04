(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04- Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that
it has assigned its 'A' rating to Korea Development Bank's
(KDB; A/Negative/A-1) proposed senior unsecured samurai
bonds. The rating on the unsecured debt is subject to final
documentation.
KDB intends to use the bond proceeds for repayments of
medium- and long-term foreign-currency-denominated debts and the
bank's operating activities. The notes will constitute direct,
unconditional, unsecured, and unsubordinated obligations of the
bank. They will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and
unsubordinated obligations of the bank.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
Bank Rating Analysis Methodology Profile, March 18, 2004
Rating Government-Related Entities: Methodology And Assumptions,
Dec. 9, 2010