(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04-

-- The recent suspension of trading in Chaoda's shares and the delay of its annual results announcement could limit its access to the capital markets, in our view.

-- An investigation into the activities of the chairman and CFO could also confirm our previously held view of the corporate governance risks.

-- We are therefore lowering our corporate credit rating on Chaoda to 'BB-' from 'BB' and the Greater China scale credit rating to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBBB-'.

-- We have placed the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it had lowered the long-term corporate credit rating on Chaoda Modern Agriculture (Holdings) Ltd. to 'BB-' from 'BB'. At the same time, we lowered the Greater China scale credit rating to 'cnBB+' from 'cnBBB-'. We have placed all the ratings on CreditWatch with negative implications