Apr 20 - Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today assigned its 'A-' issue rating and 'cnAA' Greater China credit scale rating to the issue of subordinated notes by The Bank of East Asia Ltd. (BEA: A/Stable/A-1; cnAA+/cnA-1). The notes are a drawdown from the bank's existing US$3 billion medium-term notes program. The notes are an unsecured and subordinated obligation of BEA and will rank pari passu with all other unsecured and subordinated obligations of the bank. The notes will be consolidated to form a single series with BEA's Singapore dollar 600 million 4.25% subordinated notes that were issued on March 13, 2012.

