(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 -
Ratings -- Flughafen Zurich AG ------------------------------------ 20-Apr-2012
CREDIT RATING: A/Stable/-- Country: Switzerland
Primary SIC: Airports, flying
fields, &
services
Credit Rating History:
Local currency Foreign currency
20-Apr-2012 A/-- A/--
13-Apr-2011 A-/-- A-/--
Issues:
Rating Rating Date
CHF225 mil 4.5% bnds due 02/18/2014 A 20-Apr-2012
CHF250 mil 2.25% nts due 05/05/2017 A 20-Apr-2012