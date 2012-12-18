Dec 18 - Fitch Ratings has affirmed GKN Holdings plc's (GKN) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating at 'BBB-' and Short-term IDR at 'F3'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDR is Stable.

Despite the temporary, and relatively mild, deterioration in leverage in 2012 resulting from the Volvo Aero acquisition, GKN's credit profile remains well placed within the 'BBB-' rating. Recent financial results have been stable and are expected to remain so in the medium term, despite the various headwinds in some end-markets, which the company has been dealing well with since the start of the recession.

KEY DRIVERS:

Volvo Aero Acquisition Completed:

GKN Holdings PLC's (GKN) aerospace business will be strengthened by the acquisition of Volvo Aerospace, which was completed in October 2012 for a sum of GBP633m (including a GBP70m factoring facility). The acquisition is seen as positive for GKN's business profile as it represents a good strategic fit, allowing the company to broaden its OEM footprint in aerospace and obtain technologies and products complementary to its existing portfolio.

Financial Flexibility Maintained:

The Volvo Aerospace acquisition was funded with a 75% / 25% debt / equity split which retained the company's good level of financial flexibility. While there will be a temporary deterioration in the group's leverage ratios at end-2012, these remain firmly within the expectations of the present rating and are expected to improve in 2013 when the full year earnings contribution from Volvo Aerospace is factored in.

Leading Market Positions:

GKN is the world's leading manufacturer by sales of driveline systems and sintered metals for precision components. It also has strong positions in aerospace equipment manufacturing.

Emerging Markets Exposure Improving:

Fitch expects that GKN's increasing exposure to emerging markets (EM), both in sales and production capacity, will partly offset the impact of a slowdown in Europe in 2012. In 2012 GKN invested about 40% of automotive driveline capex in EM, a share which the agency expects to increase in 2013.

Aerospace Growth:

The near-term growth prospects for aerospace, GKN's most profitable and stable segment, are curtailed by limited defence spending in GKN's key markets. This limitation is likely to be more than offset by the expected continued strong growth in the commercial airliner business beyond 2012. GKN Aerospace has an order backlog of GBP10bn. Fitch believes that an aerospace EBITDA margin at the division of 14% is sustainable.

RATING SENSITIVITY GUIDANCE:

Positive rating pressure could occur following a successful integration of Volvo Aerospace and an increasing exposure of GKN to emerging markets. In particular, positive rating action may occur if GKN achieves a sustained EBITDAR margin of 13% or better (2011: 11.5%; expected to be flat in 2012), minimum free cash flow (FCF) of 2% of revenues or better (2011: 1.3%; expected to be close to zero in 2012 as a result of the repayment of the Volvo Aero factoring facility through a working-capital outflow), funds from operations (FFO) based lease adjusted gross leverage comfortably below 2x (2011: 1.5x; expected to be at 2.1x in 2012), and cash flow from operations to sales of 8.5% or better (2011: 7.9%, expected to decline slightly in 2012)

Fitch believes that downward rating pressure may result if FFO based lease adjusted gross leverage increases above 2.5x, FCF is negative and further large debt-funded acquisitions and/or aggressive shareholder returns weaken GKN's financial flexibility.

LIQUIDITY AND DEBT STRUCTURE:

Strong Liquidity Position:

In addition to its GBP212m of cash and short-term deposits at end-June 2012, GKN has unused committed long-term banking facilities totalling GBP357m. Solid FCF generation over the past three years has allowed the company to maintain relatively stable leverage levels. GKN has no onerous debt maturities in the coming four years, and maintains good access to the capital markets, which it can tap for further funding if needed. In Q312, GKN also extended and increased its two revolving credit facilities, further boosting the already strong liquidity position.