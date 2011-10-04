(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bhoruka Park Private Limited's (BPPL) National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.

The ratings are underpinned by the full occupancy of BPPL's sole commercial property by ABB Global Industries & Services Limited (ABB Global) over the last three years; by the routing of rentals through an escrow account maintained with its bankers; and a stiff exit clause in the lease deeds.

ABB Global signed an eight-year lease for both the building and fit-outs in 2008. In the event of the lease being terminated due to a breach by the lessee, the lessee will be liable for payment of the unexpired lease rentals for the remainder of the lease period. Furthermore, the loans are covered by a corporate guarantee from Bhoruka Steel & Services Limited (BSSL), a Bhoruka Group refractory company. The latter owns the land on which the property is built and has decided to take their share not in the existing building, but in future constructions. Since the cost of the land is virtually free, management proposes to follow the low-risk low-cost strategy of starting construction of new buildings only when market conditions are favourable and tenants have been identified for at least a portion of the to-be-constructed building. ABB Global is part of ABB Limited ('BBB+'/Stable/'F2').

During the financial year ended March 2011, BPPL took a new fit-out lease rental discounting loan from Axis Bank to prepay the outstanding balance of its fit-out term loans from State Bank of India . This has spread out its repayment tenure and marginally improved its debt service coverage over the remaining lease period. In March 2010, the company raised INR500m through a building lease rental discounting loan from Axis Bank. This was used to prepay the building term loans from several banks and also provided the company an additional INR59m, which is now parked in various deposits. However, the company faces the risk of any sustained increase in interest rates for both the fit-out and building discounting loans which would increase the repayment period and lead to additional debt service payments.

Fitch notes that the commercial property market has been adversely affected by a lack of demand from corporate clients, particularly from the IT/IT enabled services sector.

Negative rating guidelines include significant deterioration in BPPL's debt service coverage on a

sustained basis, further debt-led capex draining overall cashflows,

termination of lease by ABB Global and a sharp downgrade in ABB's credit rating.

BPPL was incorporated in October 2005 to develop lands belonging to Bhoruka group companies in Bangalore. In FY11, BPPL's revenues, EBITDA and net income were INR239.5m, INR180.5m and INR40.6m respectively. Its EBITDA margin was 75.4% and net debt/EBITDA as at 31 March 2011 was 4.6x.

BPPL's other ratings:

- INR500m (outstanding INR411.6m as of 31 Mar 2011) building lease rental discounting loan: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'

- INR387.5 fit-out rental term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' withdrawn on full repayment

- INR280m (outstanding INR252.5m as of 31 Mar 2011) fit-out lease rental discounting loan: assigned 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'