Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has affirmed India-based Bhoruka Park Private Limited's (BPPL)
National Long-Term rating at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'. The Outlook is Stable. A list of additional
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
The ratings are underpinned by the full occupancy of BPPL's sole commercial
property by ABB Global Industries & Services Limited (ABB Global) over the last
three years; by the routing of rentals through an escrow account maintained with
its bankers; and a stiff exit clause in the lease deeds.
ABB Global signed an eight-year lease for both the building and fit-outs in
2008. In the event of the lease being terminated due to a breach by the lessee,
the lessee will be liable for payment of the unexpired lease rentals for the
remainder of the lease period. Furthermore, the loans are covered by a corporate
guarantee from Bhoruka Steel & Services Limited (BSSL), a Bhoruka Group
refractory company. The latter owns the land on which the property is built and
has decided to take their share not in the existing building, but in future
constructions. Since the cost of the land is virtually free, management proposes
to follow the low-risk low-cost strategy of starting construction of new
buildings only when market conditions are favourable and tenants have been
identified for at least a portion of the to-be-constructed building. ABB Global
is part of ABB Limited ('BBB+'/Stable/'F2').
During the financial year ended March 2011, BPPL took a new fit-out lease rental
discounting loan from Axis Bank to prepay the outstanding balance of its fit-out
term loans from State Bank of India . This has spread out its repayment tenure
and marginally improved its debt service coverage over the remaining lease
period. In March 2010, the company raised INR500m through a building lease
rental discounting loan from Axis Bank. This was used to prepay the building
term loans from several banks and also provided the company an additional
INR59m, which is now parked in various deposits. However, the company faces the
risk of any sustained increase in interest rates for both the fit-out and
building discounting loans which would increase the repayment period and lead to
additional debt service payments.
Fitch notes that the commercial property market has been adversely affected by a
lack of demand from corporate clients, particularly from the IT/IT enabled
services sector.
Negative rating guidelines include significant deterioration in BPPL's debt
service coverage on a
sustained basis, further debt-led capex draining overall cashflows,
termination of lease by ABB Global and a sharp downgrade in ABB's credit rating.
BPPL was incorporated in October 2005 to develop lands belonging to Bhoruka
group companies in Bangalore. In FY11, BPPL's revenues, EBITDA and net income
were INR239.5m, INR180.5m and INR40.6m respectively. Its EBITDA margin was 75.4%
and net debt/EBITDA as at 31 March 2011 was 4.6x.
BPPL's other ratings:
- INR500m (outstanding INR411.6m as of 31 Mar 2011) building lease rental
discounting loan: affirmed at 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'
- INR387.5 fit-out rental term loans: 'Fitch BBB+(ind)' withdrawn on full
repayment
- INR280m (outstanding INR252.5m as of 31 Mar 2011) fit-out lease rental
discounting loan: assigned 'Fitch BBB+(ind)'