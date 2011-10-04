(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04-

-- France-based Rexel S.A. , a world-leading distributor of electrical supplies, has demonstrated strong credit metrics for its current ratings so far this year.

-- We believe that Rexel can sustain these levels over the next year, even considering an increase in acquisition activity.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Rexel to positive from stable, and affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of rating upside should Rexel maintain high credit metrics for the current rating.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it revised its outlook on France-based electrical parts distributor Rexel S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit ratings on Rexel.

In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue ratings on Rexel's cumulative EUR1.5 billion revolving credit facilities (RCFs) and EUR650 million and EUR500 million senior unsecured notes. The recovery ratings on all these instruments are unchanged at '4'.

The outlook revision reflects Rexel's strong operating performance so far in 2011, with sales growing by 7.3% and the EBITDA margin improving to 5.4% in the first half of 2011. Furthermore, the outlook revision is based on our opinion that the group's credit metrics will remain strong for the current ratings, including funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the high teens, over the next year. FFO to debt was 19.6% for the 12 months to June 30, 2011.

In our view, Rexel can maintain these credit metrics despite an anticipated pick-up in acquisition activity. Management has indicated that it has a spending capacity of EUR400 million for acquisitions. However, actual acquisition spending has been limited so far this year, with about EUR50 million reported in the first half of 2011. While we believe that investing the full EUR400 million this year would utilize some of the rating headroom, we do not assume this is likely in our base-case credit scenario. In our view, this spending could be accommodated at a higher rating if it were spread over the next two years, in the absence of a severe deterioration of end-market conditions--which we currently do not anticipate--for the remainder of 2011 and 2012.

Rating upside is conditional on the sustainability of credit measures commensurate with a 'BB' rating--for instance, FFO to debt in the high teens. It is also be conditional on our assessment that the group's financial strategy and shareholder policies could be accommodated at a higher rating. The group's shareholder structure largely consists of private equity investors with only 26.9% of publicly traded shares. We note that Rexel's shareholder structure could be subject to change as the current private equity investors have been invested in the group for a number of years.

In our opinion, Rexel has demonstrated an ability to generate sound cash flow from operations and a willingness to use part of its discretionary cash flow to deleverage further. This, in turn, should further cushion the group's credit metrics, which are strong for the current ratings. Therefore, we believe that Rexel could maintain its credit metrics at their current level despite a return to moderate acquisition activity. This is provided Rexel does not undertake large acquisitions or adopt a more aggressive financial policy, which may be dictated by a potential change in ownership.

A revision of the outlook to stable would likely be driven by significantly weaker end-market conditions than we currently anticipate and/or more aggressive debt-funded spending activity that utilizes the headroom at the current rating.

