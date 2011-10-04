(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Oct 04-
-- France-based Rexel S.A. , a world-leading
distributor of electrical supplies, has demonstrated strong
credit metrics for its current ratings so far this year.
-- We believe that Rexel can sustain these levels over the
next year, even considering an increase in acquisition activity.
-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Rexel to
positive from stable, and affirming our 'BB-/B' long- and
short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.
-- The positive outlook reflects the possibility of rating
upside should Rexel maintain high credit metrics for the current
rating.
Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said today that it
revised its outlook on France-based electrical parts distributor
Rexel S.A. to positive from stable. At the same time, we
affirmed our 'BB-' long-term and 'B' short-term corporate credit
ratings on Rexel.
In addition, we affirmed our 'BB-' issue ratings on Rexel's
cumulative EUR1.5 billion revolving credit facilities (RCFs) and
EUR650 million and EUR500 million senior unsecured notes. The
recovery ratings on all these instruments are unchanged at '4'.
The outlook revision reflects Rexel's strong operating
performance so far in 2011, with sales growing by 7.3% and the
EBITDA margin improving to 5.4% in the first half of 2011.
Furthermore, the outlook revision is based on our opinion that
the group's credit metrics will remain strong for the current
ratings, including funds from operations (FFO) to debt in the
high teens, over the next year. FFO to debt was 19.6% for the 12
months to June 30, 2011.
In our view, Rexel can maintain these credit metrics despite
an anticipated pick-up in acquisition activity. Management has
indicated that it has a spending capacity of EUR400 million for
acquisitions. However, actual acquisition spending has been
limited so far this year, with about EUR50 million reported in
the first half of 2011. While we believe that investing the full
EUR400 million this year would utilize some of the rating
headroom, we do not assume this is likely in our base-case
credit scenario. In our view, this spending could be
accommodated at a higher rating if it were spread over the next
two years, in the absence of a severe deterioration of
end-market conditions--which we currently do not anticipate--for
the remainder of 2011 and 2012.
Rating upside is conditional on the sustainability of credit
measures commensurate with a 'BB' rating--for instance, FFO to
debt in the high teens. It is also be conditional on our
assessment that the group's financial strategy and shareholder
policies could be accommodated at a higher rating. The group's
shareholder structure largely consists of private equity
investors with only 26.9% of publicly traded shares. We note
that Rexel's shareholder structure could be subject to change as
the current private equity investors have been invested in the
group for a number of years.
In our opinion, Rexel has demonstrated an ability to
generate sound cash flow from operations and a willingness to
use part of its discretionary cash flow to deleverage further.
This, in turn, should further cushion the group's credit
metrics, which are strong for the current ratings. Therefore, we
believe that Rexel could maintain its credit metrics at their
current level despite a return to moderate acquisition activity.
This is provided Rexel does not undertake large acquisitions or
adopt a more aggressive financial policy, which may be dictated
by a potential change in ownership.
A revision of the outlook to stable would likely be driven
by significantly weaker end-market conditions than we currently
anticipate and/or more aggressive debt-funded spending activity
that utilizes the headroom at the current rating.
RELATED CRITERIA AND RESEARCH
All articles listed below are available on RatingsDirect on
the Global Credit Portal, unless otherwise stated.
-- Criteria Guidelines For Recovery Ratings On Global
Industrials Issuers' Speculative-Grade Debt, Aug. 10, 2009
-- Criteria Methodology: Business Risk/Financial Risk Matrix
Expanded, May 27, 2009
-- Rating Implications Of Exchange Offers And Similar
Restructurings, Update, May 12, 2009
-- How Standard & Poor's Uses Its 'CCC' Rating, Dec. 12,
2008
-- Hybrid Capital Handbook: September 2008 Edition, Sept.
15, 2008
-- Standard & Poor's Revises Its Approach To Rating
Speculative-Grade Credits, May 13, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Commercial Paper, April 15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Ratios And Adjustments, April
15, 2008
-- 2008 Corporate Criteria: Analytical Methodology, April
15, 2008
-- LBO Equity Hybrids: Too Good To Be True, Aug. 10, 2007