Oct 04

OVERVIEW

-- We have observed stable performance of the underlying collateral over the past 18 months.

-- At the same time, we have seen an increase in credit enhancement.

-- Following our review, we have raised our ratings on the class M2 notes and affirmed our ratings on all other classes.

-- Residential Mortgage Securities 20 is a U.K. nonconforming RMBS transaction.

Standard & Poor's Ratings Services today raised its credit ratings on Residential Mortgage Securities 20 PLC's (RMS 20) class M2a and M2c notes. At the same time, we affirmed our ratings on all other classes in the transaction (see list below).

Our rating actions follow our credit and cash flow analysis of the most recent information that we have received for the transaction.

Although relatively high, delinquencies have remained stable over the past 18 months and have fallen significantly since their peak in March 2009. In July 2011, 90+ day delinquencies were 33.86%, and total delinquencies were 45.80%.

Credit enhancement has increased significantly since closing. Also, the reserve fund is non-amortizing and fully funded, and has not been drawn since closing. There is also excess spread in the transaction, at 3.39% (annualized) in July 2011.

We have therefore raised to 'A+ (sf)' from 'A (sf)' our ratings on the class M2a and M2c notes. The class A2 and M1 notes are at their maximum potential ratings due to our 2010 counterparty criteria, and as such we have affirmed their ratings at 'AA (sf)'. We have affirmed our ratings on the class B1a and B1c notes. The credit enhancement has increased for these notes; however, as the pool factor is relatively low at 20%, we believe there is increased risk of adverse selection in the pool.

RMS 20 is a U.K. nonconforming residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) transaction that closed in February 2005.

RATINGS LIST

Class Rating

To From

Residential Mortgage Securities 20 PLC EUR637.05 Million, GBP329.85 Million, And $150.4 Million Mortgage-Backed Floating-Rate Notes

Ratings Raised

M2a A+ (sf) A (sf)

M2c A+ (sf) A (sf)

Ratings Affirmed

A2a AA (sf)

A2c AA (sf)

M1a AA (sf)

M1c AA (sf)

B1a BBB (sf)

B1c BBB (sf)