(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Apr 20 -

Overview

-- Sweden-based security services provider Securitas AB's credit metrics are weak for the 'BBB+' rating, due to a decline in cash flow and an increase in debt in the financial year ended Dec. 31, 2011.

-- Although we forecast some improvement in 2012, we anticipate that the group's credit metrics will remain below our guideline levels for the rating.

-- We are therefore revising our outlook on Securitas to negative from stable and affirming our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings on the group.

-- The negative outlook reflects the risk that Securitas' metrics will not improve in line with our forecast, and will remain weak for the 'BBB+' rating.

Rating Action

On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on Sweden-based security services provider Securitas AB to negative from stable. At the same time, we affirmed our 'BBB+/A-2' long- and short-term corporate credit ratings and our 'K-1' Nordic national scale short-term rating on Securitas.

We also affirmed our 'BBB+' issue rating on Securitas' EUR2 billion Euro Medium-Term Note program, EUR350 million notes due February 2017, EUR45 million notes due May 2014, EUR500 million bonds due February 2013, and $100 million revolving credit facility (RCF) due June 2012.