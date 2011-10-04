(The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Oct 04- Fitch Ratings has assigned 'A+' ratings to Korea Gas Corporation Co., Ltd's (KOGAS) USD3bn global medium term notes (GMTN) programme 'A+' rating. At the same time, Fitch has assigned 'A+' ratings to the CHF250m due October 2016 and CHF100m due October 2019 senior unsecured notes issued under the GMTN program.

The net proceeds from the bond issuance will be used for the company's general corporate purposes.

KOGAS' ratings are equalised with those of its parent, the Korean sovereign, based on the strong ties between the government and KOGAS as per Fitch's parent-subsidiary linkage methodology. For further information see Fitch's full rating report on KOGAS, dated 27 May 2011 and available on www. fitchratings.com