(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Apr 20 -
Overview
-- On April 18, 2012, we revised our outlook on the Republic of Belarus to stable from negative.
-- In line with our criteria, our rating on Belarus' capital, the City of Minsk, is capped by the rating and outlook on the sovereign.
-- We are subsequently revising our outlook on Minsk to stable from negative and affirming the 'B-' rating on the city.
-- The stable outlook reflects that on Belarus.
Rating Action
On April 20, 2012, Standard & Poor's Ratings Services revised its outlook on the Belarusian City of Minsk to stable from negative. At the same time, we affirmed our 'B-' long-term issuer credit rating on the city.
Rationale
The rating actions follow those on the Republic of Belarus (see "Outlook On Belarus Revised To Stable On Improving Economy And Liquidity; Ratings Affirmed At 'B-/C'," published on April 18, 2012, on RatingsDirect on the Global Credit Portal). We view the institutional framework for Belarusian local and regional governments (LRGs) as centralized. According to our criteria, a Belarusian LRG cannot be rated higher than the sovereign, so we cap the long-term rating on Minsk at the level of the long-term sovereign rating on Belarus (see "Methodology: Rating A Regional Or Local Government Higher Than Its Sovereign," published Sept. 9, 2009).
